What to watch on TV for the week of September 30 - October 6: SEALS, God friends someone on social media, and much more
Sunday
“God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - In the series premiere, outspoken atheist podcaster Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) finds his life turned upside down when he receives a friend request from God on social media.
“Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - In the season 17 premiere, Brian meets and falls in love with a woman named Jess, who reveals she has cancer. After she receives devastating news regarding her diagnosis, Brian proposes marriage to her.
“Poldark” (8 p.m., PBS, Season Premiere) - In the season four premiere, the prime minister calls an election and uncertainty grips the country.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “60 Minutes,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “Rel,” “The Simpsons”
Monday
“The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - Dave Johnson, a friendly midwesterner, moves his family to an LA neighborhood next to Calvin Bulter, who worries the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block.
“Happy Together” (7:30 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, music superstar Cooper James arrives on the doorstep of Jake and Claire looking for refuge from the paparazzi following a high-profile break-up with his girlfriend.
Tuesday
“Below Deck” (7 p.m., Bravo, Season Premiere) - Captain Lee and chief stewardess Kate take on a brand new crew of young, easily distracted deckhands for some high seas adventures.
“Student Athlete” (8 p.m., HBO, Documentary Premiere) - An in-depth look at the lives of four student athletes at different points in their careers as they try to navigate the revenue-driven world of college sports.
Wednesday
“SEAL Team” (7 p.m., CBS, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, Jason and Bravo team head to the Gulf of Guinea to rescue American hostages after an oil platform is overtaken by armed militants.
“Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, Season Premiere) - In the season 14 premiere, Reid and Garcia are abducted by Benjamin Merva, and its up to the rest of the team to find them.
Thursday
“Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - In the season four premiere, Amy and Jonah return from suspension and steel themselves for a barrage of jokes and snide comments about their sex video.
“Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, lives hang in the balance as members of Station 19 fight a raging inferno inside a skyscraper.
Friday
“Into the Dark” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - This is a horror event series from award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. The series includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.
“The Man in the High Castle” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - The third season of this alternate timeline series where the Allies lost World War II debuts today.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “Fresh Off the Boat” “Child Support,” “Speechless”
Saturday
“Game Night” (6 p.m., HBO) - When a fictional murder-mystery game turns into a real kidnapping, hyper competitive couple Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) bus lead their wacky and wildly unqualified group of game-night friends to rescue Max’s brother in this action comedy.
“The Foreigner” (7 p.m., Showtime) - In this action thriller, a London businessman (Jackie Chan) seeks revenge on the terrorists who killed his daughter. Its like “Taken,” but with Jackie Chan.
