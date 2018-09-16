What to watch on TV for the week of September 16 - September 22: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill on Netflix, lederhosen zombies, and more
Sunday
“Warriors of Liberty City” (6 p.m., Starz, Series Premiere) - Liberty City, a marginalized neighborhood in Miami, Florida, is arguably the NFL’s largest, most successful football factory. The series follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by an unlikely mentor: hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell, better known as “Uncle Luke.”
“The Circus” - (6 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - Political insiders John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner take you behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. With an embattled White House and its headline grabbing dramatics, this real-time documentary series covers the inside story from every angle, revealing their high-stakes impact.
Monday
“70th Primetime Emmy Awards” (6 p.m., NBC, Awards Show) - Colin Jost and Michael Che host the 70th annual gala from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Game of Thrones” leads with 22 nomination.
“Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes” (7 p.m., Fox, Documentary Premiere) - The Manson Family cult is recalled via a look at Spahn’s Ranch, where its members lived; and new and archival interviews with former cult members.
Tuesday
“Life Below Zero” (6 p.m., NatGeo, Season Premiere) - Imagine a place where a wolverine is a real predator, not just a mutant movie character; a corner office is the back part of your tent; and your commute requires dog power, not horsepower. In the isolated corners of Alaska, the weather forecast includes whiteout storms, subzero temperatures and questionable frozen terrain. Living in these conditions would be a nightmare, but for our Alaskans, it’s the preferred way of life.
“Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC, Season Finale) - In the season one finale, two castaways come across an abandoned camp full of journals and resources left by other survivors.
Wednesday
“The Amazing Human Body” (7 p.m., PBS, Series Premiere) - Learn how humans begin life as a single cell and, over the course of a lifetime, grow into more than 37 trillion cells.
“I Feel Bad” (9 p.m., NBC, Series Premiere) - This quirky comedy, produced by Amy Poehler, focuses on a mom who wants to have it all. Although she has no idea what that means exactly. NBC feels so confident in this series, they’re airing a special preview of the pilot early.
Thursday
“The Good Place” (7 p.m., NBC) - Get caught up on the best comedy on TV with a couple of reruns airing back to back tonight.
“The Gifted” (7p.m., Fox) - Get caught up on the best superhero show on TV (sorry CW) with the season one finale.
Friday
“Maniac” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.
“Quincy” (Netflix, Documentary Premiere) - “Quincy” is an intimate look into the life of icon Quincy Jones. A unique force of nature in music and popular culture for 70 years, Jones has transcended musical and racial boundaries; his story is inextricably woven into the fabric of Black America.
Saturday
“The Shape of Water” (6 p.m., HBO) - A mute cleaning lady working in a secret US government lab in 1962 befriends an otherworldly creature who’s being held there against his will.
“Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies” (7 p.m., The Movie Channel) - I’ve never seen this flick but the title alone made it worth putting on this week’s list. In this horror comedy a group of snowboarders are shocked to discover that the ski resort they’re staying at has become infested with zombies.
