What to watch on TV for the week of September 23 - September 29: New shows premiere, old favorites return
Sunday
“9-1-1” (6 p.m., Fox, Season Premiere) - On one of the hottest days of the year, the first responders are pressured as harrowing incidents keep happening. Jennifer Love Hewitt joins the cast in the season two premiere.
“Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew” (6:30 p.m., PBS, Movie Premiere) - Anne travels to Charlottetown to enroll in accelerated classes, which will help her reach her goal of becoming a teacher.
“This is Life with Lisa Ling” - (8:15 p.m., CNN, Season Premiere) - Lisa Ling reports on the ultraviolet world of MS-13.
Monday
“The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox , Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, Chastain Memorial Hospital suffers a blackout that requires the staff to treat their patients without the help of any technology.
“Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, Series Premiere) - Returning to New York from vacation in Jamaica, the Stone family is separated when adult siblings Michaela and Ben, along with Ben’s gravely ill son Cal, are bumped to a later flight. When the flight lands, the passengers are bewildered to discover that five and a half years have gone by.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “Big Bang Theory,” “Magnum PI,” “Bull,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Voice,” “Young Sheldon”
Tuesday
“The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox , Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere Reeva Payge purges the Inner Circle of those who disagree with her, leaving her completely in charge. I watched this show voraciously last season and even I have no idea what that sentence means. I have some catching up to do.
“FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, a bomb explosion devastates a residential apartment building, and special agents Maggie Bell and Omar Zidan of the New York office of the FBI investigate.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “Lethal Weapon,” “New Amsterdam,” “This is Us,” “Mr. Inbetween,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: New Orleans”
Wednesday
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, Season Premiere) - In the 37th season premiere, 20 castaways are divided into two tribes - the Davids and the Goliaths.
“South Park” (8 p.m., Comedy Central, Season Premiere) - What topics will Matt Stone and Trey Parker open up the 22nd season of “South Park” with? You’ll have to watch and see.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “The Goldbergs,” every NBC “Chicago” series, “Single Parents,” “A Million Little Things," “Star,” “Empire,” “Modern Family”
Thursday
“The Good Place” (7 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - Michael intervenes in the near-death accidents of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason on Earth, in hopes that a second chance at life allows them to become better versions of themselves.
“Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves as the host of a cable network’s morning news show and sets out to recruit her “FYI” team to join her.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Mom,” “SWAT,” “Grey’s Anatomy”
Friday
“King Lear” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - Set in the fictional present, King Lear (Anthony Hopkins) begins as the 80 year-old King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, Goneril, Regan and Cordelia, according to their affection for him.
“The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, Series Premiere) - A group of friends (Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan and Vicki Lawrence) living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose? This is the kind of sitcom I’d watch with my dad.
Other series returning or making their debut today - “Last Man Standing,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “MacGyver,” “Tracy Ullman’s Show”
Saturday
“Phantom Thread” (6 p.m., HBO) - In this period drama set in 1950s London, a meticulous tailor for the rich and famous suddenly finds himself in love with a working class woman. Stars Daniel Day-Lewis.
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - Adam Driver hosts the season 44 premiere. Kanye West is the musical guest.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.