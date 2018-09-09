What to watch on TV for the week of September 9 - September 15: Jim Carrey’s new TV series, “The Last Ship” sets sail, and more
Sunday
“The Last Ship” (7 p.m., TNT, Season Premiere) - The season five premiere picks up three years after the global famine. The US Navy is ready to unveil its first fully functional fleet since the Red Flu pandemic, but a new type of threat may mean the next world war.
“Kidding” (8 p.m., Showtime, Series Premiere) - Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey), is an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result - a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.
“The 2019 Miss America Competition” - (8 p.m., ABC, Pageant Special) - Fifty-one women from around the country compete for the job and scholarship dollars that come with the crown of Miss America 2019. Carrie Ann Inaba and Ross Mathews host.
Monday
“Days that Shaped America” (7 p.m., History, Documentary Premiere) - Experience of different people from different fields during 9/11 are featured.
“Swiped: Hooking up in the Digital Age” (8 p.m., HBO, Documentary Premiere) - A look at the online dating industry features candid interviews with twentysomething men and women; founders and CEOs of popular apps; and academics, who discuss the evolving nature of the pursuit of romance.
Tuesday
“9/11: Escape from the Towers” (7 p.m., History, Documentary Premiere) - Each World Trade Center tower consisted of 110 floors. Each floor has a story. In this two-hour special, survivors from two of those floors, many speaking publicly for the first time, tell their stories.
“Flipping Out” (8 p.m., Bravo, Season Premiere) - Jeff and Jenni are back for a new round of flips. Evidently this is the duos last season together. They had a falling out, which will be featured this season.
Wednesday
“Crisis on Wall Street: The Week that Shook the World” (8 p.m., CNBC, Special) - This documentary chronicles the fall of Lehman Brothers and details how the nation and the world came as close as ever to a full economic collapse.
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (8 p.m., FX, Season Premiere) - The eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology kicks off tonight.
Thursday
“The Oslo Diaries” (6 p.m., HBO, Movie Premiere) - This docudrama is a re-enactment of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, which were conducted in secret. It draws from the diaries of the Israeli, Palestinian and American officials who participated in the meeting in Norway with th hope of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Friday
“The First” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.
“American Vandal” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - The series returns with an explosive new case, a (mostly) new cast and solid new conspiracy theories.
“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack (Will Arnett) is primed for his comeback.
“Norm Macdonald has a Show” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - Join host Norm Macdonald and his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget, as they dive into unexpected conversations with celebrity guests. The premiere season of the talk series welcomes Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels.
Saturday
“Pitch Perfect 3” (6 p.m., HBO) - Feeling adrift ever since they graduated from college, the Bellas are thrilled when they are offered a chance to reunite for a USO tour in Europe.
“All the Money in the World” (6 p.m., Starz) - Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer star in this dramatization of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, the grandson of billionaire John Paul Getty.
