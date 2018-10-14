Sunday
“Supergirl” (7 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - In the season four premiere, Kara welcomes a new cub reporter to CatCo. Meanwhile, James and Lena argue about James’ impending indictment for acting as the vigilante Guardian, while Alex and Brainy struggle to get in sync at the DEO.
“Charmed” (8 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - Sisters Mel and Maggie struggle following the tragic death of their mother, and face a huge shock when they learn they have an older sister.
“The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - The premiere features Robert De Niro and Taraji P. Henson.
Monday
“Arrow” (7 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - The season seven premiere picks up five months after Oliver turned himself into the FBI and revealed his identity as the Green Arrow to the public.
“Into Alaska” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, Series Premiere) - On the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Officer Chris Johnson has to save an injured bald eagle that won’t survive in the wild. Meanwhile, on the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, Bill Leacock heads into the heart of bear country.
Tuesday
“The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - In the series premiere, a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.
“The Kids are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - Lawrence, the eldest Cleary son, returns home from the seminary and breaks the news to his family that he’s dropping our for good, leaving his parents upset and wondering why.
“The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - Small town guy John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) pursues his dream of being a police officer after a life-altering incident. You can read my review of this series below.
Wednesday
“Shattered” (7 p.m., ID, Season Premiere) - In the mid-1980s, a District Attorney in Wichita Falls, Texas, has multiple homicides to solve.
“Neanderthal” (9 p.m., PBS, Series Premiere) - Follow Andy Serkis, the master of performance capture; Ella Al-Shamahi, a rising star in Neanderthal research; and a group of experts who create, for the first time ever, a scientifically accurate 3D Neanderthal.
Thursday
“Broncos at Cardinals” (6 p.m., Fox) - The Broncos play a rare Thursday night game, visiting the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., ABC, Series Premiere) - Charlie Brown is finally invited to a Halloween party; Snoopy engages the Red Baron in a dogfight; and Linus patiently waits in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin.
Friday
“Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Matt Murdock lives! And Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk returns in the third season of “Daredevil.”
“The Night Comes for Us” (Netflix, Film Premiere) - Ito (played by Joe Taslim), is a former triad enforcer, and his mission to protect a young girl while trying to escape his former gang after his mysterious disappearance setting off a violent battle on the streets of Jakarta.
Saturday
“My Dinner with Herve” (6 p.m., HBO) - The story of a struggling journalist’s unlikely friendship with actor Herve Villechaize as it unfolds over one wild night in Los Angeles, an encounter that will have life changing consequences for both. Peter Dinklage, Andy Garcia and Jamie Dornan star.
“Hocus Locus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” (6:15 p.m., Freeform, Halloween Special) - The 90 minute special celebrates the 25th anniversary or “Hocus Pocus.”
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.