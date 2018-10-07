Sunday
“Doctor Who” (6 p.m., BBC America, Season Premiere) - In the season 11 premiere, a mysterious woman falls from the night sky in a South Yorkshire city and is unable to remember her name.
“The Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, Season Premiere) - In the season nine premiere, Rick and his group make a risky run into Washington, DC to search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl (pronounced Coral by Rick) envisioned.
“Star Wars Resistance” (8 p.m., Disney, Series Premiere) - In the premiere, Poe and BB-8 assign newly appointed spy Kaz to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer rim planet, home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. This animated series covers events between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” and features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan.
“Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, Season Premiere) - In the season 10 premiere an entrepreneur from Atlanta introduces a smart device designed specifically to protect packages from thieves. Just in time for Christmas!
Monday
“9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox) - Athena contemplates accepting a promotion that will take her out of the field, and Maddie decides to make a move of her own.
“Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC) - Ben and Michaela investigate a shocking murder in fear that it’s connected to Flight 828.
Tuesday
“2018 American Music Awards” (7 p.m., ABC, Awards Show) - Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual event from the Microsoft Center in LA. Cardi B and Drake lead with eight nominations each.
“The Flash” (7 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - Barry and Iris try to return an unexpected guest from the future to her timeline.
“Black Lightning” (8 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - Jefferson Pierce and his family may have survived Tobias’s attack but they’re not out of the woods yet.
Wednesday
“Riverdale” (7 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - The jury begins deliberations in the murder trial; and Archie makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend his final days of summer.
“All American” (8 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - South Crenshaw High School football player Spencer James is recruited to play for Beverly High School. I’ve watched the pilot and really like it. There’s a little bit of “90210” mixed with “Friday Night Lights” here.
Thursday
“Supernatural” (7 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - Sam enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean, who can literally be anywhere.
“Engineering Catastrophes” (7 p.m., Science, Series Premiere) - From the hilarious to the mind-boggling, from the deadly to the bank-busting, Engineering Catastrophes showcases some of the most outrageous structural disasters and the genius resolutions to get things back on track.
Friday
“The Romanoffs” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner’s eight part anthology series focusing on people around the world who believe they are modern descendants of the Romanov family begins today.
“Titans” (DC Universe, Series Premiere) - Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and many others in this dramatic, live-action adventure series. I’ve seen the pilot and its quite good. However, you have to have signed up for the DC Universe streaming service to watch it.
Saturday
“The Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (6 p.m., HBO) - In the final installment of this sci-fi YA series, Thomas and his fellow Gladers attempt to free a captured ally.
“Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow” (7 p.m., Science, Documentary Premiere) - This documentary spotlights NASA’s six decade legacy and its role in monitoring climate change, which is juxtaposed against its explorations of the moon and Mars.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.