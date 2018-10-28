Sunday
“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - Minhaj becomes the latest alum of “The Daily Show” to bring his humor and commentary to television.
“Ray Donovan” (7 p.m., Showtime, Season Premiere) - In the sixth-season opener, Ray is pulled form the East River by police officer Sean “Mac” McGrath. Taken over the bridge to Staten Island, Ray finds a chance at a new life, but it is interrupted when Sam Winslow comes calling.
Monday
“9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox) - Halloween finds the first responders racing to the rescue at a cemetery, a haunted hayride and a spooky Hollywood parade.
“Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) - Part 1 of 2 in a study of The Facebook Dilemma. An examination of Facebook’s impact on privacy and democracy in the U.S. and around the world. This includes how the company faced claims of misuse while becoming a global power.
“A Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway” (9 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - A concert featuring songs from the musical “Wicked” to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Broadway. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth perform and host the show.
Tuesday
“Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After” (8 p.m., Lifetime, Series Premiere) - Because Lifetime has decided that they’re going to deluge you with “Married at First Sight” spinoffs viewers will now be getting “Happily Ever After,” which follows three couples who met on the series and are now having children.
“Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) - Part 2 of 2. Facebook’s response to charges that it promotes “fake news” and disrupts American politics. Covered is the company’s role in sowing division and the challenges that face the social media platform.
“The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC) - I’ve been enjoying the first couple of episodes of “The Rookie.” It has a “9-1-1” light feel to it.
Wednesday
“Tell Me a Story” (CBS All Access, Series Premiere) - Written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson (“Scream,” “Dawson’s Creek”) this series takes well-known fairy tales and reimagines them as dark and twisted psychological thrillers.
“Stan Against Evil” (8 p.m., IFC, Season Premiere) - Evie is arrested for murder and committed to a psychiatric hospital in the season three premiere.
Thursday
“The Good Place” (7:30 p.m., NBC) - Eleanor makes a startling discovery that tests her resolve, Tahani looks to make amends and Janet does some bonding.
“Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS) - Sheldon gets into trouble with fellow child genius Paige at the science museum.
Friday
“Homecoming” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - Four years after working as a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which helps former soldiers reacclimatize to civilian life, Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) has started over. Now a waitress in a small town, Heidi leads a simple existence and lives with her mother (Sissy Spacek). But when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to question her about why she left the facility, Heidi starts to realize there’s more to her past than she remembers.
“House of Cards” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth and final season of this series. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are featured this season.
Saturday
“Shut Up and Dribble (6 p.m., Showtime, Mini-series premiere) - This documentary series examines the changing cultural and political roles of athletes in today’s society.
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Jonah Hill hosts, musical guest is Maggie Rogers.
