Sunday
“Hawaii Life” (6 p.m., HBTV, Season Premiere) - Looking for a little escapism? Catch the start of the 13th season of this series where a couple from Canada hope to find a house with a tropical feel in Maui.
“The Woman in White” (9 p.m., PBS, Series Premiere) - In the series premiere, drawing master Walter Hartright has a haunting encounter with a young woman dressed all in white, hence the name of the show.
Monday
“Welcome to Waverly” (8 p.m., Bravo, Series Premiere) - A diverse group of people from America’s biggest cities move to a tiny town in rural Kansas to live and work alongside locals.
“The Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., The CW, Season Premiere) - In the season four premiere, the Legends find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the Time Bureau after defeating Mallus and eliminating the final anachronism from time.
Tuesday
“Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island” (8 p.m., Lifetime, Series Premiere) - A group of 16 singles is gathered on an island to have the honeymoon before the wedding as contestants from previous “Married at First Sight” series are matched.
“Native America” (8 p.m., PBS, Series Premiere) - The premiere of the documentary series, which investigates the world created by America’s First Peoples some 15,000 years ago.
Wednesday
“2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards” (6 p.m., Hallmark, Award Show) - This awards show honors dog heroes for their outstanding service. It features their heroic endeavors and their poignant stories.
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - If you haven’t been watching “Survivor” this season you’re missing out. The cast is pretty strong and the weather is practically another challenging castmate. Episode five airs tonight.
Thursday
“Legacies” (8 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - The next generation of supernatural beings come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves in spite of their worst impulses.
“Heathers” (8 p.m., Paramount, Series Premiere) - Veronica Sawyer struggles to make sense of her path in life and her connection to her “best friends,” the Heathers. Along the way she meets JD, who may point her fate in a different direction than she could have imagined.
Friday
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - This new series starring Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) reboots "Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.
“Midnight, Texas” (8 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - The Midnighters finally settle into a semblance of normality after shutting the veil to hell - until the opening of a new hotel rocks their stability once again.
Saturday
“Zombie at 17” (6 p.m., Lifetime, TV movie premiere) - 17-year-old Tia Scott realizes she’s caught a virus that’s slowly turning her into a zombie. I hate when that happens.
“Christmas at Pemberley Manor” (6 p.m., Hallmark, Christmas Special) - If Halloween isn’t your thing, skip ahead to this re-imagining of “Pride and Prejudice.” Rookie party planner Elizabeth works with the all-business William Darcy to put together a Christmas festival at Pemberley Manor.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.