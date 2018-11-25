Sunday
“The Flood” (6 p.m., Nat Geo, Documentary Premiere) - Angela Bassett narrates this documentary special about animals living in the heart of Africa’s Okavango Delta.
“Dirty John” (8 p.m., Bravo, Series Premiere) - Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast with over 30 million downloads from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, the series tells the cautionary tale of how a whirlwind romance between Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and the charismatic con-man John Meehan (Eric Bana) spiraled into a frightening web of deception, denial and mental terror that nearly tore a family apart.
Monday
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (7 p.m., ABC, Season Premiere) - The season six premiere features the Richardson family of Madison, Mississippi, whose extensive collection of 300 inflatables come to life in Southern style.
“Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, Mid-Season Finale) - Ben and Michaela put everything on the line to save the other missing passengers, but the mission goes horribly awry and not everyone makes it out alive.
Tuesday
“House Hunters: Home for the Holidays” (7 p.m., HGTV, Series Premiere) - An Olympic gold medalist and his family search for a home outside of Seattle, where they can wake up in their own beds on Christmas morning instead of traveling.
“Adam Ruins Everything” (8 p.m., TruTV, Season Premiere) - The third season of this series, where host Adam Conover disproves common misconceptions, returns tonight.
Wednesday
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - A two hour episode of the best “Survivor” season in years airs tonight.
“Vikings” (7 p.m., History, Season Premiere) - Ivar is crowned the new king of Kattegat just in time to welcome Rollo home.
“86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (7 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - NBC kicks off the holidays with the lighting of the iconic tree in the heart of New York City.
“A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” (9 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends.
“Conan Without Borders: Japan” (9 p.m., TBS, Travel Special) - I always enjoy when talk show host Conan O’Brien visits foreign countries so I’m looking forward to this episode.
Thursday
“LEGO Jurassic World” (7 p.m., NBC, Animated Special) - A trio of dinosaurs is transported across Jurassic World to a super secret exhibit but the task proves more troublesome than thought.
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration ” (8 p.m.. ABC, Holiday Special) - Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trianor and many others perform at the seasonal celebration from Walt Disney Resort.
Friday
“The World is Yours” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - To escape his life of crime, a small-time mobster in Paris accepts one last job involving Spain, drugs, the Illuminati and his overbearing mother.
“Angela’s Christmas” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - Based on the beloved children’s book by Frank McCourt (author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir Angela’s Ashes), Angela’s Christmas is a funny, heartwarming and poignant story about the power of family and the innocent desire of a child to ensure everyone is safe, warm and loved at Christmas time.
Saturday
“ACC Football Championship” (6 p.m., ABC) - Clemson vs Pittsburgh in the championship game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
“Big Ten Football Championship”( 6 p.m., Fox) - The championship game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.