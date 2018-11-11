Sunday
“God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS) - Miles is forced to face uncomfortable truths about his family when the “God” account points him towards his Uncle Terrance.
“The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018” (7 p.m., Bravo/Syfy/USA, Awards Show) - The E! People’s Choice Awards, voted by fans, will honor superstars across music, TV, movies and pop culture.
“Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption” (8 p.m., Food Network, Holiday Special) - Four former boot camp recruits return for Thanksgiving redemption.
Monday
“Mars” (7 p.m., NatGeo, Season Premiere) - Tensions rise on Mars when the minors request IMSF’s aid without prior warning.
“StarTalk” (9 p.m., NatGeo, Season Premiere) - Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
Tuesday
“We’ll Meet Again” (7 p.m, PBS, Season Premiere) - Two Vietnam veterans search for the heroes who saved them during the war.
“Real Country” (8 p.m., USA, Season Premiere) - Celebrities and music icons look for country music’s breakout musical acts in this new competitive reality series.
Wednesday
“52nd Annual CMA Awards” (7 p.m., ABC, Awards Show) - Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the annual event. Performers include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line and Kacey Musgraves.
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - The best season of this series in a long time rolls along tonight as another contestant will be added to the jury.
Thursday
“NFL: Packers at Seahawks ” (6 p.m., Fox) - The Thursday night matchup features Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers taking on Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
“The Good Place” (7:30 p.m., NBC) - Michael and Janet take an important journey. Eleanor ponders whether she should share a secret.
Friday
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Netflix, Mini-series Premiere) - “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West. Individual segments feature James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, Brendan Gleeson, and Tyne Daly, among others.
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - The sun isn’t setting yet on the once famous Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander. Academy Award Winners Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) star as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty. The 8-episode, half-hour single camera show created by 8-time Emmy Award Nominee Chuck Lorre.
Saturday
“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro - Thanksgiving Sides” (6 p.m., Food Network, Holiday Special) - Thanksgiving meal side dishes are made, like mushroom and leek bread pudding with homemade gravy and cranberry fruit conserve and three variations of mashed potatoes.
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Steve Carell hosts, musical guest is Ella Mai.
