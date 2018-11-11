Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of snow. Much colder. High near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.