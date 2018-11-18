Sunday
“Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI” (6 p.m., Showtime, Limited Series Premiere) - A four part series that looks at the complex dance between the presidency and the FBI, using the long relationship between FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and President Richard Nixon as a mamp.
“Escape at Dannemora” (8 p.m., Showtime, Series Premiere) - Two prison inmates vie for the attention of Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell. This limited series is director by Ben Stiller and is based on a real life jail break. Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette star.
Monday
“The Little Drummer Girl” (7 p.m., AMC, Season Premiere) - Charlie, a fiery and brilliant young actress, meets a mysterious stranger on the beach in Greece and he draws her into a high-stakes international espionage operation.
“The Mark Twain Prize” (8 p.m., PBS, Awards Show) - Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala featuring Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey, Tony Hale and Jerry Seinfeld.
Tuesday
“The Final Table” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - This series is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite, Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the globe. The series features 12 teams of two chefs from around the world cooking the national dishes of Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, the U.S., India and Italy. Each episode focuses on a different country and its cuisine, with celebrity ambassadors, food critics and the country’s greatest chef eliminating teams until the finale.
“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix, Comedy Special) - Trevor Noah gets out from behind the "Daily Show" desk and takes the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.
Wednesday
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - The best season of this series in a long time rolls along tonight as another contestant will be added to the jury.
“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” (8 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - Popular Thanksgiving-themed sketches from the sketch comedy are featured.
Thursday
“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - One man. Three bots. And a vault of B movies just begging to be riffed. Welcome to an all-new era of MST3K.
“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (9 a.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker anchor coverage of the 92nd annual procession in Manhattan.
“NFL: Bears at Lions” (CBS, 10:30 a.m.)
“NFL: Redskins at Cowboys” (Fox, 2: 30 p.m.)
“NFL: Falcons at Saints” (NBC, 6:20 p.m.)
Friday
“Sick Note” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - This black comedy series follows a slacker misdiagnosed with cancer whose lies lead him into an absurd web of secrets, blackmail and suspicion. Starring Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Lindsay Lohan.
“Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape” (9 p.m, Comedy Central, Comedy Special) - In this stand-up special, comedian Jim Gaffigan uses humor to discuss difficult topics as he opens up about his family’s struggles when dealing with his wife’s brain tumor for the past year. The father of five also speaks about parenting and how it often means multitasking.
Saturday
“National Dog Show” (7 p.m., NBC) - More than 200 dogs compete in the annual showcase of purebred canines, hosted by John O’Hurley. David Frei provides expert analysis.
“Robbie the Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS, Holiday Special) - Rudolph’s son Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) joins Santa’s sleigh team, unaware that jealous Blitzen (Hugh Grant) is plotting against him.
