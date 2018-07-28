Sunday
“Cheerleader Nightmare” (6 p.m., Lifetime, Movie Premiere) - Teenage Sophie accidentally spies her boyfriend cheating with the school’s head cheerleader. However, when the cheerleader turns up murdered, Sophie’s boyfriend becomes the prime suspect.
“Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” (8 p.m., Comedy Central, Comedy Special) - Roaster Joseph Gordon-Levitt and a dais spend a night taking actor Bruce Willis down a peg.
Monday
“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, Documentary Premiere) - The killing of African-American teen Trayvon Martin devastates his family and turns a town upside down when the police refuse to arrest the killer because of Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.
“Blood Money” (8 p.m., History, Series Premiere) - The Redfern brothers must work together if they want to earn a stare in the family logging company.
Tuesday
“Casual” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - Season four starts several years in the future, and much has happened since we last saw our characters at the end of season three: Alex and Rae are raising a child, Laura is returning from her time abroad with a new job and serious girlfriend, and Valerie is about to make a big life change of her own. The technology may be streamlined, but the relationships are messier than ever.
“Making It” (9 p.m., NBC, Series Premiere) - The premiere of the lighthearted reality show competition in which talented makers vie for the title of Master Maker. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host.
Wednesday
“Wonders of Mexico” (8 p.m., PBS, Series Premiere) - The series premiere explores Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, home to the Maya.
“The Sinner” (8 p.m., USA, Season Premiere) - “The Sinner’s” second installment lures Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime -- parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets -- including the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon), a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.
Thursday
“Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens” (6 p.m., NBC, NFL Preseason Opener) - The NFL preseason kicks off in Canton, Ohio as the Bears take on the Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game.
“Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” (8 p.m., CMT, Season Premiere) - Four hundred nervous and excited ladies flock to AT&T Stadium to try out for the most famous cheerleading squad in the world.
Friday
“Like Father” (Netflix, Film Premiere) - When a workaholic young executive (Kristen Bell), is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Kelsey Grammer). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life.
“Animals” (9:30 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - In its wide-ranging third season, the genre-bending show visits a humanless, post-apocalyptic Big Apple, blending live-action and animated segments along with the show’s usual eclectic casting.
Saturday
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (6 p.m., HBO) - Frustrated with the lack of progress by the local police in finding those responsible for the brutal murder of her daughter, a mother (Frances McDormand) installs three billboards on the edge of town to goad the department into action.
“Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - A true-crime series inspired by a growing crime wave in the country: felonious females. These are the impossible-to-believe, often absurd, true stories about the most unexpected women – PTA moms, country-club chairwomen, and more – who took big risks, pocketed big cash and then served hard time. Each episode includes insight and analysis from prosecutor, author, and television correspondent Marcia Clark. The series premiere features the story of a soccer mom who robs banks after dropping off her kids at school.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.