What to watch on TV for the week of July 8 - July 14: Relive “The 2000s,” Amy Adams wields “Sharp Objects,” and much more
Sunday
“The 2000s” (7 p.m., CNN, Series Premiere) - In the 2000s, television entered the Platinum Age, as storytellers had license to take the medium to new heights. The creative renaissance in television enjoyed groundbreaking shows such as “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad.”
“Sharp Objects” (7 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - In the series premiere, St. Louis Chronicle reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) returns to her rural hometown to file a story about two missing girls. You can read my Gazette review right here.
Monday
“Deadly Rich” (8 p.m., CNBC, Series Premiere) - The 2009 murders of Ben Novack, Jr., heir to the Fontainbleu Miami Beach Hotel, and his mother are the focus in the series premiere.
“Ridiculous Cakes” (8 p.m., Food Network, Season Premiere) - A cake artist encounters some hair-raising challenges while taking a Troll from big screen to cake.
Tuesday
“The Outpost” (7 p.m., The CW, Series Premiere) - Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackwood race, seeks vengeance on the men who slaughtered her people. Her journey takes her to a desperate outpost on the edge of the realm, where she finally confronts one of the men who killed her family.
“Married at First Sight” (7 p.m., Lifetime, Season Premiere) - A new season where complete strangers are married after being matched by relationship experts starts tonight.
“The Challenge: Final Reckoning” (7 p.m., MTV, Season Premiere) - First, Dirty 30 sparked the chaos, Then Vendetta’s burned everything to the ground, now Final Reckoning will mold the ashes into a new Challenge. This is it. The third chapter to end the epic trilogy saga that pushes our competitors to face the consequences of their actions. All of their recent betrayals, backstabs and wrongdoings will come to head and they must find a way to work together with their biggest vendetta of all! Will they be able to put aside their issues and settle their scores to take home the crown and win $1 million?
Wednesday
“Harlots” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - When an unyielding new Justice makes a surprise arrest, Margaret and Nancy must race to find witnesses to give evidence against Lydia Quigley. Could this finally be their chance to get Lydia to pay for her crimes?
“Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits and Monsters” (8 p.m., TruTV, Series Premiere) - A voiceover actor begins to question his career and sanity when his popular animated cartoon cartoon becomes his real-life stalker.
“TKO: Total Knock Out” (8 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - The premiere of the Kevin Hart hosted obstacle course competition.
Thursday
“The Gong Show” (7 p.m., ABC) - Celebrity judgers Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnettt, and Anthony Anderson praise, critique, and gong unusually talent and unique performers.
“Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC) - The panelists tonight are Jack McBrayer, Ellie Kemper, John Early, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Faison, and Amy Sedaris.
Friday
“Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now” (Netflix, Comedy Special) - Performing at the Eventim Apollo in London, the comedian and host of “The Jim Jefferies Show” unapologetically keeps it real when he opens up about the challenges of being a single father, reflects on the time someone tried to unsuccessfully extort him for money with a sex tape, and the weirdest gig he’s ever played.
“Sugar Rush” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - The premiere of the relentlessly fast paced new competition that challenges bakers to create treats that look beautiful and taste amazing – all against the clock.
Saturday
“Battle of the Sexes” (6 p.m., HBO) - This sports docudrama recreates the legendary 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Emma Stone and Steve Carell star.
“Me, Myself & I” (7 p.m., CBS) - This CBS series, which I really enjoyed, was cancelled earlier this year but you can watch two previously unaired episodes tonight.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.