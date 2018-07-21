What to watch on TV for the week of July 22-28: Shark Week kicks off, Stephen King goes to “Castle Rock” and much more
Sunday
“Shark Week” (4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Discovery) - Shark Week, not Shark Fest (I confused the two last week), kicks off today with a host of celebrities. Bear Grylls, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ronda Rousey highlight six hours of coverage on the first of eight nights of sharky goodnesss.
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt” (6 p.m., HGTV, Season Premiere) - A new season of this home shopping series begins in North Carolina where a couple hopes to purchase a vacation home in the town of Ocean Isle Beach.
Monday
“Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol” (7 p.m., Lifetime, Series Premiere) - Female law enforcement officers across the country are spotlighted through a fugitive on the run in Arizona; a welfare check in Texas; and a DUI in North Carolina.
“Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived” (8 p.m., PBS, Documentary Premiere) - A profile of Major League Baseball hall of famer and Boston Red Sox player Ted Williams includes his complex relationships with his Mexican-American background, family, press, and fans. Narrated by Jon Hamm.
Tuesday
“Desert Flippers” (7 p.m., HGTV, Series Premiere) - Lindsey and Eric get more than they bargained for when they buy an abandoned, overgrown home in Palm Springs in the season premiere.
“Miz & Mrs.” (8 p.m., USA, Series Premiere) - Welcome to the world of Mike and Maryse. The WWE Superstars prep for the birth of their first baby.
Wednesday
“Sideswiped” (YouTube Premium, Series Premiere) - A lifetime of saying no has left Olivia single and miserable on her 35th birthday. This workaholic verging on a breakdown vows to plunge into the world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches. She is spurred on by her sister Jayne, a young married woman experiencing a seven-year itch. The sisters are joined by their recently widowed mother, Mary, who is now also a part of the online dating scene.
“Castle Rock” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - Part of the Stephen King multiverse, “Castle Rock” is an original story from the master of psychological horror. Set in the town of Castle Rock, Maine, the series focuses on Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), a death row attorney lured to the town by an anonymous phone call. You can read my review in Sunday’s Gazette.
Thursday
“Nashville” (7 p.m., CMT, Series Finale) - Alannah confronts Brad; Juliette makes a decision about her future; Daphne prepares for the final round of Nashville’s Next.
“The Great Food Truck Race” (7 p.m., Food Network, Season Premiere) - Tyler Florence welcomes the seven teams at a cattle ranch outside of Los Angeles. First, each team must hand-squeeze a pitcher of orange juice in order to receive their seed money and keys to their truck.
Friday
“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - The critically acclaimed series set in a women’s prison returns for its sixth season today.
“Celebrity Animal Encounters” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, Series Premiere) - Kristen Bell explains the true story behind her famous sloth tale; and Fabio defends a beautiful supermodel from a dangerous animal attack.
Saturday
“Victoria and Abdul” (6 p.m., HBO) - Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) forges an unlikely bond with an Indian clerk who traveled to London for her Golden Jubilee. The pair eventually become lifelong friends, although the Queen’s inner circle are horrified by their relationship.
“Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS, Series Premiere) - The series premiere features the story of a soccer mom who robs banks after dropping off her kids at school.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.