What to watch on TV for the week of July 15 - July 21: A Robin Williams documentary, Shark Week kicks off, and much more
Sunday
“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Netflix, Series Continuation) - The weekly half-hour topical series that takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe returns for part two on Sunday.
“Shark vs Tuna” (7 p.m., NatGeo Wild, Documentary Premiere) - A clash of true oceanic titans fought in the remote battlefields of Ascension Island. Tuna are often faster, fitter and bigger than the sharks.
“Who is America?” (8 p.m., Showtime, Season Premiere) - Famous for creating a roster of iconic moments and incendiary characters, Sacha Baron Cohen returns to series television for the first time in more than a decade, writing and directing “Who is America?” In the works over the past year, the seven-episode series explores the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.
Monday
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (6 p.m., HBO, Documentary Premiere) - This documentary explores Robin Williams life and career, revealing what drove him to give voice to the characters in his mind. With previously unheard and unseen glimpses into his creative process through interviews with Williams, as well as home movies and onstage footage, this insightful tribute features in-depth interviews with those who knew and loved him, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber and his son, Zak Williams.
“Big Sharks Rule” (7 p.m., NatGeo Wild, Documentary Premiere) - Some shark species in the South African oceans are highlighted.
“The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC) - After a trip to the Bahamas, Becca visits the hometowns of Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason.
Tuesday
“700 Sharks” (7 p.m., NatGeo Wild, Documentary Premiere) - In Polynesia, the largest school of sharks will be studied at an unprecedented scale. A team of scientists will dive among 700 squalls.
“Fear Factor” (8 p.m., MTV, Season Premiere) - Hip hop stars Tyga and Lil’ Yachty compete to overcome their fears.
“The Hollywood Puppet Show” (8:30 p.m., Fuse, Series Premiere) - Celebrities and artists tell personal stories of their wildest, most outrageous adventures - reenacted by marionette puppets. Wilmer Valderrama hosts.
Wednesday
“Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - The sequel to “Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters,” this re-imagining of the Godzilla world in a futuristic setting pits humans and robots against the biggest Godzilla ever seen in an interplanetary struggle for survival.
“Shark Kill Zone” (7 p.m., NatGeo Wild, Documentary Premiere) - Sharks may be at the top of the ocean food chain but catching a meal isn’t always straight forward, or easy. Sharks need to locate and hunt down prey – prey that don’t want to be caught.
“The ESPYs” (7 p.m., ABC, Awards Show) - Danica Patrick hosts the 26th annual event in Los Angeles, honoring top sports athletes, teams and performances.
Thursday
“Trial & Error: Lady, Killer” (8 p.m., NBC, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, Josh Segal and Associates get their first case - defending Lavinia Peck Foster, who was found with her husband Edgar’s corpse in a suitcase in her trunk.
“Snowfall” (8 p.m., FX, Season Premiere) - In the season two opener, Franklin struggles to keep up with the demands of his growing organization.
Friday
“This Country” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - This mockumentary sitcom focuses on the day-to-day lives of two young people living in a small village in the Cotswolds. The show centers on themes of social clumsiness, the trivialities of human behavior, the eccentricities of living in rural England, and the boredom and social isolation of young people in small communities.
“Wynonna Earp” (7 p.m., Syfy, Season Premiere) - Reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynnonna and her team of outsiders return to face monsters, revenants, and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family.
“In Search Of” (8 p.m., History, Series Premiere) - Inspired by the iconic 1970s’ franchise of the same name, "In Search Of" is an investigative series that delves into all manners of mysterious phenomena throughout the world. Emmy-nominated actor, Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek,” “Snowden”) executive produces and hosts the series as the lead investigator, searching for answers to some of the world’s largest mysteries.
Saturday
“The Snowman” (6 p.m., HBO) - In this adaptation of the best-selling crime novel, Norwegian police detective Harry Hole hunts a terrifying adversary know as the Snowman Killer. Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson star.
“Me, Myself & I” (7 p.m., CBS) - CBS is going all out on Saturdays with “Me, Myself & I.” This CBS series was cancelled earlier this year but you can watch three previously unaired episodes tonight.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.