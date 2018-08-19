What to watch on TV for the week of August 19 - August 25: Paul McCartney sings karaoke with James Corden, Betty White is celebrated, and more
Sunday
“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” (6 p.m., Syfy, Movie Special) - If you thought the Sharknado series had…jumped the shark, you were wrong. The final installment of this tongue-firmly-in-cheek franchise airs tonight and this time it includes time travel.
“North Woods Law” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, Season Premiere) - Officer Chris McKee attempts to remove a bear from a tree on a playground, while Officer Fluette picks out his new K9 partner.
Monday
“2018 MTV Video Music Awards” (7 p.m., MTV, Awards Show) - The awards return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City with performances by Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and more. Jennifer Lopez is this year’s Video Vanguard recipient.
“Carpool Karaoke: When Met McCartney Live from Liverpool” (7 p.m., CBS. Music Special) - This special features previously unseen footage from the “Paul McCartney Carpool Karoake” segment that aired on June 21, 2018.
Tuesday
“Betty White: First Lady of Television” (7 p.m., PBS, Documentary Special) - A lauded actor, Betty White was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to say in a sitcom, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.
“Too Stupid to Die” (9 p.m., MTV, Series Premiere) - Backyard daredevils partake in bizarre pranks and outrageous stunts in this appropriately named new series.
Wednesday
“Dirty Dancing” (6 p.m., WE) - There’s a “Dirty Dancing” marathon on WE today. There’s never a bad time to watch this film.
“The Story of the Royals” (8 p.m., ABC, Documentary Special) - A chronicle of the pivotal moments in the crown’s history, including the many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms. Part 1 of 2.
Thursday
“Follow This” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - In partnership with BuzzFeed, this pop-doc series explores stories through the lens and personalities of its diverse editorial team. Each episode will immerse viewers in a variety of topics and settings worldwide — from unexpected underground phenomenons to evergreen global conversations.
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (6 p.m., MTV, Season Premiere) - In the season two premiere, the gang heads to Las Vegas. They party in Sin City, then head back to the East Coast.
Friday
“Safe Harbour” (Hulu, Series Premiere) - On a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, five Australians come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers. The Australians decide to help, towing the refugees, but when they wake the next morning the fishing boat is gone. Five years later they meet some of the refugees again and learn the truth. Someone cut the rope between the two boats and, as a result, seven people died when the fishing boat sank. The revelation drives a wedge of mistrust between the Australians, as they grapple with protecting themselves and doing the right thing.
“The Innocents” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive families to be together, they’re derailed by an extraordinary discovery - June’s ability to shape-shift. As the star-crossed lovers struggle to control this strange new power, a mysterious professor reveals that June is not alone: there are more shifters out there like her, and he promises to cure June and reunite her with the mother who deserted her three years ago.
Saturday
“Father Figures” (6 p.m., HBO) - In this comedy starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, fraternal twin brothers are shocked when their mother reveals that she doesn’t know who fathered them during her wild partying days in the 1970s.
“Drew Michael” (8 p.m., HBO, Comedy Special) - This former writer for “Saturday Night Live” gets his first HBO comedy special.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.