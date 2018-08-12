Sunday
“The Teen Choice Awards” (7 p.m., Fox, Awards Show) - The year’s top teen icons in TV, music, film, sports, comedy, and digital are honored at the Forum in LA.
“Ballers” (8 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - The Rock returns for a fourth season in this sports comedy. You can get prepped with my spoiler free preview right here.
“Insecure” (8:30 p.m., HBO, Season Premiere) - In the season three premiere Issa crashes on Daniel’s couch and tries to save up extra cash. Meanwhile, Molly returns from a beach vacation with renewed determination.
Monday
“Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC) - Attractive twentysomethings makes fools of themselves for your amusement.
“Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS) - The murder of a robotics engineer may be connected to his groundbreaking secret research in the area of real-life teleportation.
Tuesday
“Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC) - A chance encounter between Tim and Krichelle takes them by surprise, while Eric finds himself on a solo path. Sawyer, Angel and Richard meet for the first time, but one of them realizes they don’t have what it takes to go on.
“Making It” (9 p.m., NBC) - Nick and Amy ask the Makers to design spectacular snack stadiums that will be the real MVPs of the sports party.
Wednesday
“Born this Way” (6 p.m., A&E, Season Premiere) - Cristina and Angel announce the date of their wedding and begin the process of wedding planning.
“24 Hours to Hell & Back” (8 p.m., Fox, Season Finale) - In the season finale Gordon travels to Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, a bar and grill in Sacramento. He discovers that the owner’s lack of discipline with her family members has greatly inhibited any success for the restaurant.
Thursday
“Rustic Rehab” (6 p.m., HGTV, Season Premiere) - David and Chenoa take a chance on a Paradise, California house they bought sight unseen.
“Match Game (8 p.m., ABC) - The celebrity panelists are Kenan Thompson, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Horatio Sanz, and Gillian Jacobs.
Friday
“Disenchantment” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Created by Matt Groening, this series takes viewers to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.
“WE Day” (7 p.m., ABC, Entertainment Special) - John Stamos hosts this special celebrating the transformative power of individuals acting together to create change in their communities and around the world. Appearing: Jennifer Aniston, Dierks Bentley, the Chainsmokers, Will Ferrell, Dr. Phil, and many more.
Saturday
“Darkest Hour” (6 p.m., HBO) - This historical drama depicts the early days of Winston Churchill’s leadership of the UK during WWII, as he tries to rally the nation to action while many of his contemporaries advocate peace talks with Hitler.
“Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow” (7 p.m., Showtime, Documentary Premiere) - This documentary takes viewers on a trip through the history, myth and legend of one of the most iconic American rock bands. Rising from the swamps of the Deep South, these good ol’ boys from Jacksonville, Florida came to define an era with their hard-rocking boogie-woogie sound, soulful lyrics, drunken and dangerous antics and their controversial use of the rebel flag. The film also serves as a portrait of late band leader Ronnie Van Zant whose life was cut tragically short, but whose legacy endures to this day in songs like the “Simple Man,” “Country Boy,” and “Whiskey Rock-a-Roller."
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.