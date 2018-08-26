Sunday
“America to Me” (8 p.m., Starz, Series Premiere) - This 10-part series follows students, teachers and administrators in suburban Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, one of the country’s highest performing and diverse public schools, over the course of a year, as they grapple with decades-long racial and educational inequities — in addition to the challenges that today’s teenagers face.
Monday
“The Office” (2-10 p.m., Comedy Central) - There’s an 8-hour “The Office” marathon today on Comedy Central. If you have a case of the Mondays (and yes, I know that’s from “Office Space”) you owe it to yourself to watch it.
“The Proposal” (9 p.m., ABC, Season Finale) - Nine eligible men vie for the heart of a mystery woman looking for a man that is the perfect mix of Mr. Rogers and Christian Grey. And yes, that’s as creepy as it sounds.
Tuesday
“Greenleaf” (8 p.m., OWN, Season Premiere) - The Bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, but they soon find their church in danger when a $2 million IRS tax bill arrives.
“The Shop” (9 p.m., HBO, Series Premiere) - LeBron James and Maverick Carter sit down to have a discussion with some of the biggest names in pop culture.
Wednesday
“Property Brothers” (7 p.m., HGTV, Season Premiere) - The Canadian twins who politely rework houses are back for their 13th season.
“Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda” (8 p.m., ID, Season Premiere) - A woman’s body is found beside a stretch of highway. When the coroner suspects foul play, Colorado Springs detective Kenda is called in to solve the second homicide case of his career. But along the way, the rookie detective will learn a painful lesson.
Thursday
“One Dollar” (CBS All Access, Series Premiere) - This mystery is set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.
“Broncos at Cardinals” (8 p.m., CBS) - See all your favorite third and fourth stringers play in the final pre-season game of the 2018 season at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Friday
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon, Series Premiere) - Marine turned newbie CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) sits behind a desk, scrutinizing suspicious financial transactions. Following money leads Jack and his boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to Mousa Bin Suleiman (Ali Suliman), a Syrian-based terrorist behind a dangerous plot. You can read my Gazette review right here.
“Ozark” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - In its second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel.
Saturday
“Ferdinand” (6 p.m., HBO) - In this animated comedy, a gentle bull named Ferdinand lives a happy life as the pet of a loving family in Spain. When he is captured and forced to participate in bullfights, he plots to escape and return home with the help of some animal pals. John Cena, Kate McKinnon, and Anthony Anderson provide voiceover.
“Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS) - Phoenix-based housewife Robin Ramirez took extreme couponing to a whole new level when she orchestrated the largest and most lucrative fake coupon scam in U.S. history.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.