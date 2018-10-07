Roseanne Conner’s family is tackling the first holiday season without its matriarch in a new promo for ABC’s upcoming spinoff, “The Conners.”
When “The Conners” premieres Oct. 16, the sitcom is expected to reveal the death of Roseanne. A short-lived reboot of the popular 1990s sitcom was canceled in May after actress Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant. ABC later announced that it had ordered a spinoff of “Roseanne” and that Barr would “have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.”
In the 30-second clip, Roseanne’s sister, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), tells Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), that she wants to discuss “a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Darlene’s response sounds a lot like something Roseanne might say. “I say we follow the Conner tradition — spend every dime we have on Halloween, then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with.”
ABC has been largely mum on details about Roseanne’s purported death, though John Goodman, who plays Roseanne’s husband, Dan, revealed her impending death in an August interview with the Sunday Times. Last month, Barr told Brandon Straka, the conservative vlogger behind the #WalkAway hashtag, that her character would die of an opioid overdose.
Before its cancellation, the “Roseanne” reboot tackled the country’s opioid epidemic in an episode that showed Roseanne struggling with an addiction to prescription medication.
The sitcom’s stars stayed silent on Roseanne’s fate in a recent interview with People, which featured Metcalf, Goodman and Gilbert on its cover last week. Metcalf told the magazine “there was a lot of risk involved” in moving forward with the spinoff, but she and her co-stars “decided as a group to take the risk, knowing that we could be judged by deciding to come back.”
For Goodman, it was an easy decision. “There was a debt owed to this fictional family,” he said. “We want to finish telling this story.”