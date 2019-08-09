Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones will play at Bronco Stadium at Mile High as part of their "No Filter" tour Saturday night.
The Stones' concert was originally scheduled for May in Denver, but it was postponed when Jagger had heart valve replacement. Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will open Saturday’s concert, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets through the resale market were available for $149 apiece on vividseats.com and starting at $168 on stubhub.com on Friday morning.
The Rolling Stones' concert is part of a big three-day stretch of outdoor concerts at major venues in Denver.
- On Thursday, Billy Joel played Coors Field.
- On Friday, country rock group Zac Brown Band returns to Coors Field for a third time. The band, which played Coors in 2015 and 2017, will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones as part of its "The Owl" tour. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. Click here if you're looking for tickets.
- Also Friday, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are teaming up for a night of comedy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.