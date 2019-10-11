NFL games are best experienced in real time. But if you’re at home or a bar, this means you have to endure commercials. What types of products are you being forced to watch?
My first guess was beer, pizza and erectile dysfunction ads. That’s a stereotypical response, but I wanted to find out if it was myth or reality.
So I tracked every commercial that appeared during the first three Denver Broncos games this season. I tallied ads that aired after kickoff, skipped halftime to save my sanity and then kept track again until the game was over. The games were broadcast on different networks and at different times, but I anticipated that wouldn’t make a difference. I was wrong.
Broncos vs. Raiders
Date: Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m., ESPN)
Total commercials: 103
First half: Fifty-three ads aired and 35 products were advertised, with a significant portion of those being from Disney. ESPN (seven ads) and ABC (two) are owned by Disney, so seeing 17% of first-half commercials from the House of Mouse made sense.
Second half: Fifty commercials aired and 39 products were pushed. The leader, once again, was Disney with six ads for ESPN and three for upcoming ABC shows. That’s a game total of 18 Disney ads.
For the entire broadcast, vehicle ads were the second most prominent, with seven commercials for three manufacturers. Third was Joseph A. Bank, which had all four of its ads run in the first half. There was only one pizza ad and none for beer or erectile dysfunction.
Broncos vs. Bears
Date: Sept. 15
(2:25 p.m., Fox)
Total commercials: 112
First half: There were 54 ads shown in the first half, with 37 products advertised. A trend seems to be emerging. Ten commercials for Fox football coverage and Fox programs were shown, taking up 18.5% of the slots.
Second half: Fifty-eight commercials aired for 38 products.
A glance at all ads from the game reveals the three most prominent were for Fox programs (22), automobiles (12) and beer (six).
Broncos vs. Packers
Date: Sept. 22 (11 a.m., Fox)
Total commercials: 116
First half: A whopping 62 ads were shown for 33 products. Apple came on strong with seven commercials, most of which promoted its streaming service Apple TV Plus, which launches Nov. 1. Apple had as many slots as Fox.
Second half: There were 36 products featured in 54 commercials. Fox easily led the way, with 11 plugs for a variety of programs.
For the entire broadcast, ads for Fox (18) and Apple (11) outpaced commercials for cars, which came in third with six spots from four companies.
The results
During the three games, the two most common ads were for network promos (58 total, or 17% of the slots) and for automobiles (25 total).
My prediction of beer, pizza and erectile dysfunction was way off. On average, there were only three to four commercials per game for both pizza and beer. No ads focusing on erectile dysfunction were aired.
Plenty of diversity was on display throughout the three broadcasts. Many products were shown only once or twice, and often those products were pushed during only one of the games.
For example, I saw ads for Frog Tape in the first game but never saw the company featured again.
As you might expect, most pitches were aimed at the 18- to 49-year-old male demographic. Commercials for clothing, fast food, video games and smartphones were easy to find. And while women also use these products, a male aesthetic in all of the advertising was clear.
What did I learn from my unscientific survey? NFL viewers are bombarded with commercials. After looking at the numbers, it’s also clear why a network would want to partner with the NFL, because it’s an ideal way to expose viewers to all a network has to offer.
A captive audience, family friendly fare, a live program where you can’t skip commercials and a product that never runs out of storylines are all reasons why networks pay such huge broadcast fees for pro football games.
It’s good to be the NFL.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.