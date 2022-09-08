You don’t need to paint like Rothko to call yourself a creative person.

Creativity comes in all forms: culinary, science, health, engineering, technology, transportation, education. The What If… Festival of Innovation & Imagination celebrates finding the cutting edge in all iterations.

“I started it because I would hear way too many times from people who said I’m not creative,” said Deborah Thornton, executive director of Imagination Celebration, a nonprofit organization that provides art programs for kids in the region.

“Every human is creative. It takes a lot of different forms. We can show the community here are all the different ways people are creative in the region, and here are ways for you to explore your own creativity.”

Founded in 2010 and last held in 2019, in a pre-pandemic era, the free festival returns to downtown on Saturday, stretching over six city blocks around the Pioneers Museum, Plaza of the Rockies and Pikes Peak Center. Tejon and Cascade streets will be closed from Colorado to Vermijo avenues.

The event features 100 family-friendly experiences, such as a solar science mobile, electric and combustion vehicles, an interaction about the Ute tribes indigenous to the Pikes Peak region, chalk art, a new app about puppy training, group mosaic making, robotics, aquaponics and honeybees.

Five stages scattered throughout will feature dance, theater and music, including jazz, classical, hip-hop and Americana. There’ll be a spoken word and poetry stage, the Colorado College Mobile Arts stage and musicians wandering the grounds. And for the grown-ups, a beer, wine and spirits garden. And for the hungry, food trucks.

“It’s to engage 3-year-olds to 93-year-olds,” Thornton said. “We’re encouraging people to bring a sense of exploration.”

Melissa O’Rear, founder and executive director of Theatre Across Borders, will collaborate with puppeteer Katy Williams of Katy Williams Design on a puppetry booth. Theatre Across Borders, which does theater in unexpected places, will incorporate puppets in its upcoming October outdoor production, “Ghost Fish.”

Their combined experience will feature Williams’ puppets, including shadow puppets, puppet demonstrations and the opportunity to make a fish puppet.

O’Rear appreciates that the festival promotes the idea that learning and discovery can be fun.

“It showcases a lot of innovative organizations in the city families might not know about,” she said. “All the organizations have outside-of-the-box thinking and an engagement component.”

