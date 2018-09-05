To celebrate creativity in the Pikes Peak region, nonprofit Imagination Celebration launched a family day nine years ago at Pikes Peak Center. That year, about 15,000 people attended.
Every year since, the What IF ... Festival of Imagination and Innovation has grown — and grown — now encompassing several downtown city blocks and drawing tens of thousands of visitors. This year, with the help of a dedicated board, generous sponsors, grants and in-kind partnerships from across the region, it’s comprised of nearly 120 creative and entrepreneurial exhibitors, a food truck court, a beer garden by FH Beerworks, and a full spate of music and dance performances.
The ninth annual What IF festival will be held all day Saturday in a six-block area from Sawatch Street to Nevada Avenue, Colorado Avenue to Vermijo Street. Much of the festivities will be on the grounds of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Pikes Peak Center and Sun Plaza Park.
“The intention is to cross-pollinate and have a variety of experiences showing people are creative in different ways,” said Deborah Thonton, executive director of Imagination Celebration. “It’s a time to celebrate our community’s gifts.”
Asked what she is most excited about this year, Thornton was hard-pressed to name one thing. She said four festivals actually make up the event this year, with nearly 120 exhibitors and five performance venues. The experiences are diverse as firing a clay pot, creating sidewalk chalk art, doing a science experiment or embarking on a cave spelunking simulation.
“We wanted to create a day of ‘wows,’ so people would be walking around and smiling because they’re finding things they’ve never heard of before,” Thornton said. “New this year is the Independent Film Society of Colorado’s Short Films Festival at Pikes Peak Center, and those are all Colorado filmmakers. It’s also the first year for the Youth Stage in Studio Bee. There are all these different ways to be creative, no matter what your age — a lot of different things happening with entrepreneurs and all kinds of great entertainment, too.”
Some hands-on exhibitors are Air O Sport, a game designed for adults using a soft frisbee; the return of the Portal to the World global performance experience in a shipping container at the Pioneers Museum; the opportunity to rappel off the Pikes Peak Center; a Space Foundation obstacle course in “outer space” and a Storm Drain Art Project, where artists will paint drains to draw attention to stormwater issues.
With so many exhibitors, one person likely can’t get to them all. “We want people to look at the schedule online beforehand and pick out what they’d want to get to. We love when people get to experience a lot of things, but also when they get really engaged with just one,” she said.
To help measure the number of attendees and where they’re from, the festival will ask guests to scan a QR code and take a short survey. “We would love the help of the community to get feedback,” Thornton said.
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM