Pikes Peak Whittlers Woodcarving and Woodworking Show
Behold the old art kept alive by a local group that started in 1982. The Pikes Peak Whittlers count their membership at about 80. They’ll show and sell their artistic treasures and compete, too.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St.
Cost: $3 admission, $2 for seniors (65 and older) and military, free for Scouts in uniform
Fun fact: Just how old is the woodcarving art form? Some scholars believe it’s as old as man and timber have been around each other. Prehistoric people fashioned wood for weapons, while religious ceremonies in the ancient South Pacific and Africa used carvings before writing was established. (Source: scholastic.com)
