Pikes Peak Whittlers raise pastime to an art form
The Pikes Peak Whittlers 35th annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show will take place at Colorado Springs Shrine Club on Sunday May 20, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE, THE GAZETTE
Pikes Peak Whittlers Woodcarving and Woodworking Show

Behold the old art kept alive by a local group that started in 1982. The Pikes Peak Whittlers count their membership at about 80. They’ll show and sell their artistic treasures and compete, too.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St.

Cost: $3 admission, $2 for seniors (65 and older) and military, free for Scouts in uniform

Fun fact: Just how old is the woodcarving art form? Some scholars believe it’s as old as man and timber have been around each other. Prehistoric people fashioned wood for weapons, while religious ceremonies in the ancient South Pacific and Africa used carvings before writing was established. (Source: scholastic.com)

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE

