Run to the Shrine
Test your legs. Test your lungs. This 4-mile race offers stunning panoramic views of Colorado Springs, but runners have to earn them. The first half of the course gains 1,000 feet of elevation on its way to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. Finish among lions, tigers and bears inside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where participants enjoy free admission for the day. Oh my.
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday (registration opens at 7 a.m.)
Where: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road
Registration: $55, $45 for seniors (65 and older) and youths (ages 12-17); $25 for children (ages 3-11)
Fun fact: The road to the shrine was constructed by Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose in 1924 and initially led to the summit of Cheyenne Mountain. The shrine itself contains no nails or wood; it's bound by 200,000 pounds of steel and about 30 wagon loads of cement. (Source: cmzoo.org)
NATHAN VAN DYNE, THE GAZETTE