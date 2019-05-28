Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
For a 55th year, the Colorado Springs Mineralogical Society will host fanatics near and far for a showcase of crystals, fossils, meteorites and rocks galore. More than 50 vendors from around the world are expected to roll out some of their finest specimens. Hourly auctions, door prizes and kids activities are all part of the three-day event.
When: noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road
Cost: $5 for adults, $8 all three days, kids 12 and younger get in free
Fun fact: The Pikes Peak region’s greatest claim to fame in the rock hounding world? The internationally renowned smoky quartz and amazonite produced by Crystal Peak near Florissant.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE