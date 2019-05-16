Comedian Andrew Orvedahl
He's a member of Denver's famed The Grawlix comedy troupe with Adam Cayton-Holland and Ben Roy, who co-starred with him on the TruTV sitcom "Those Who Can't."
While the silly romp based at a fictional Denver high school was canceled last month after three seasons, you can see the 42-year-old's stand-up act right here in Colorado Springs — for cheap. Or catch him Aug. 19 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, opening for Film on the Rocks: "Free Solo."
When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6:15 p.m. (Note: 21 and older)
Where: Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., 591-0707
Cost: $8 online (two-item food or beverage purchase required), loonees.com; $10 at the door
Fun fact: Orvedahl directed, filmed and edited his then-5-year-old daughter Amelia's YouTube cooking show, "The Barefoots," in 2014-2015.
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE