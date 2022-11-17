THURSDAY-DEC.24
A unique six-acre holiday treat, Camp Christmas opens at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St. Walk through lighted grounds, visit holiday scenes and immersive exhibits, ride the carousel, visit Santa and the adults can visit three themed bars while the kids sip hot cocoa. For more: denvercenter.org/tickets-events/camp-christmas
THURSDAY-DEC. 24
An enchanting Winter Wanderland Light Walk, more than a million lights on more than 600 trees light the way through Cherry Creek North for the season. The LED bulbs are on 24 hours a day. Eight displays on the 16 blocks are choreographed to music. Also opening, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, CherryCreekHolidayMarket.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Mini-golf pop-up Pixar Putt will stay a little longer at McGregor Square Rally Hotel, through Dec. 4. 18 holes with Disney and Pixar characters. $20 Tuesdays through the rest of the run. For tickets: pixarputt.com/denver
FRIDAY
Denver Christkindlmarket opens, named one of the Top 10 Christmas markets in the U.S. by USA Today. The authentic German market is in Civic Center Park, where it’s joined this year by the Mile High Tree, the tallest digital tree in the country. christkindlmarketdenver.com
FRIDAY
A Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival at The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Vine St., Centennial. 5-8 p.m. Carriage rides and a reindeer corral, too. tinyurl.com/2p96ah67
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Benefit the Central City Opera Guild while you enjoy the professionally decorated L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour. The walking tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Glenmoor Country Club neighborhood, $50. Also a holiday boutique and ticketed luncheon at the Clubhouse on Saturday. Tickets available at lesprithometour.com or by calling 303-292-6700.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend nights for Downtown Lakewood Holiday BAZAAR, 4-8 p.m. indoor in Belmar District. More than 80 craft vendors, fashion trucks, pop-up bars, live entertainment and, in December, the return of the Belmar Plaza outdoor ice skating rink. Bars with holiday cocktails. denverbazaar.com/downtownlakewoodholidaybazaar-weekend1
FRIDAY-JAN. 1
Opening weekend for the beautiful choreographed holiday lights show Winter Wonderlights in Loveland. It’s bigger than ever this year, expanding from Chapungu Sculpture Park to Foundry Plaza downtown where the Festival of Lights kicks it off with ice sculpting, live music, carriage rides and a pop-up holiday market. Opening ceremonies downtown at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Sculpture Park. Schedule and lights trail map at visitlovelandco.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Boulder Magic Show continues with a November featured magician Zach Alexander, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. $20, youth $10. thedairy.org/whats-happening/magic
SUNDAY
Opening weekend for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition, bringing his works close up and life sized for viewing. Through Jan. 15, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Denver’s Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. $22.50 per adult, $18.30 per child. Tour is audio guided phone app. Reservations: chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver
SUNDAY
Join a global day of giving with community projects on a free Family Volunteer Day at History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m. to noon. Families also receive free access to the museum with exhibits including Borderlands of Southern Colorado, Written on the Land and What’s Your Story? tinyurl.com/4yuxcbet