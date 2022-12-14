THURSDAY-FRIDAY
A special gift from the Molly Brown House Museum: Guided Holiday Traditions Tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tour the 1889 home and learn the history of different Christmas decorations and traditions. Timed tickets: mollybrown.org Gift shop in the carriage house.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The final two days for the charming Denver Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park. It concludes the 20+ year for the German Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. christkindlmarketdenver.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Some sparkling spots for Christmas lights where you pile the family into the SUV, drive through the lights and ooh and ahh together. Magic of Lights, a million LEDs, continues at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain through Jan. 1. Starts at $20 per vehicle. ppir.com/event/magic-of-lights-at-ppir. In the Denver area through Jan. 1: Water World, 8801 N Pecos St., Federal Heights, christmasincolor.net/waterworld; and Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, bandimere.com/christmas-in-color.
SATURDAY
Enjoy holiday music from around the world at Klezfest 2022, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 2199 California St. Reservations: mizelmuseum.org/events
DAILY
Driving by or walking by, there are interesting new murals to see, part of the RiNo Mural Program. Newest in December is by Kendall Rose Kippley at new retailer Arcteryx, Walnut and 26th. The artist says, "Creating these oversized works is how I seek understanding of myself and the world around me, especially as our environment drastically transforms due to climate change." Another recent work is by Bimmer Torres at 3750 Wynkoop St., an 80-foot mural over two Ardent Mills grain silos.
Magpie Arts Collection & Larimer Square hosting pop-up art show Dec. 2nd - Dec. 23rd: HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front
Denver, CO (Nov. 21, 2022) – Denver’s Magpie Arts Collection and Larimer Square are excited to host a special holiday art show from Dec. 2nd - Dec. 23rd: HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front.
HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front will feature new works by six Colorado artists:
Marcia Harvey - exploring transformation and empowerment through oil paintings, embroidery and digital art
Eliza Marcus - works ranging from paintings to fashion design sketches
Raven Rohrig - illustrations and multimedia art using inks, paints, thread and found objects to explore the erotic, vulnerability and the queer connection
S.A. Bennett - exploring the African diaspora through various media - including oils, ink-resist, acrylics, printing, drawing and assemblage
Shelissa Jones - acrylics and abstract mixed media works
Sheri Frazier - Western landscapes and portrait photography
Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour
Not Christmas day
This holiday season, come embark on a fun-filled 2-hour Denver holiday lights walking tour experience as you take in all of the magic & cheer of this festive time of year in the Mile High City. Come enjoy the unique history, architecture & beauty of Denver’s holiday lights and top sights at night with our Denver Walking Tours team for our limited-run Denver Holiday Lights experience!
Your festive evening kicks off at the City & County Building, known for its extravagant lights display. We'll share with you the stories that feature lots of holiday and Christmas lore & stories of days gone by. This experience was designed to give you views and great photo opportunities of Denver’s most beautiful and famous landmarks, magnificently lit up for this cheery time of year. This is sure to get even a Scrooge into the holiday spirit!
Besides getting the inside scoop on the famous and incredibly lit-up sights we'll visit, you'll hear about holiday traditions that got their start right here in Denver & other fun Christmas stories that will surprise you.
This experience visits the D&F Clock Tower, Larimer Square, The Mile High Tree adorned with thousands of Denver Christmas lights, Christkindl Market (through 12/23), and more, ending at Union Station in LoDo.
We give great recommendations on our favorite nearby places to grab a bite to eat or drink after your experience wraps up and you're done touring Denver. Along this festive walk, you'll have plenty of opportunities to ask questions, take photos, chat one-on-one & see and learn more in two hours than you thought possible!https://www.denverfreewalkingtours.com/holidaylightstour
Hammond's Factory Tours
Ever wonder how lollipops, candy canes and other Hammond’s treats are made? Bring your curiosity and your sweet tooth for a complimentary tour of our factory. Thousands of kids and kids at heart visit us every year to watch as their favorite treats are pulled, twisted, shaped and packaged by hand—just like they have been since 1920.
With large video screens installed throughout our factory, you’ll get an “up close and personal” look at how our delicious candies are made, while learning about our history in the Mile High City and hearing fun tidbits about the nostalgic candy you know and love. Plus, take home a tasty sweet treat, fresh from our factory!
TOP FIVE FACTORY FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Tours run every half hour on the half hour during factory business hours.
Tours last approximately 30 minutes and can accommodate up to 45 people.
Reservations are required to guarantee tour availability.
Large groups can be accommodated.
Strollers, wheelchairs and walkers are welcome!Online tour bookings must be made 24 hours in advance. Walk-ins accepted based on availability.
TOUR HOURS
Monday-Saturday:
9:15am - 2:15pm
CLOSED ON SUNDAYS
Closed the 4th and 5th of July!
December 24, Jan 1!
Holidaze at Meow Wolf Denver
As Earthers ring in a special season of traditions and connections, citizens of Convergence have been inspired to emulate the occasion - with their own alien twists.
● Holiday cocktails
● Ornament-making stations
● Toy drive with wrapping stations
● Solstice Market Dec 21 from 4-9 PM*
● Scavenger hunt to find the holidays in the exhibition
● Caroling in Eemia at certain times throughout the week*
*specific times/dates
Visit us the last two weeks of December (12/17-12/30) for a convivial exploration of Convergence Station, plus limited-time value pricing tix: meow.wf/denver. Bring the family! Or, escape the family!
Come as you are and bathe in the ever-twinkly lights of immersive experience.
https://tickets.meowwolf.com/denver/
ICE-IE Selfie Stations
ICE-EE selfie stations are being sculpted on December 21 and on display until they melt! Hurry in to experience our 4 sculptures (approximately 5 ft tall and made from 4 blocks of ice) depicting scenes from the holiday season:
- Menorah
- Wreath
- Santa
- Snowflake
Located in the Plaza off of Main Street and 47th Avenue.
https://shopsatnorthfield.com/event/ICE-IE-Selfie-Stations/2145566340/