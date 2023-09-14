THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Now underway, the Harvest Your Own Vegetables experience at Miller Farms in Platteville. Families and school children have an opportunity to learn about real farms as they take a tractor rides out to the fields to harvest their own veggies. Bunches of fun activities, too, including a “Croc-pit” of cut-up Crocs, a corn maze, play areas, antique tractors and more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $15-$20. millerfarms.net/fall-harvest-festival

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show continues all weekend at the National Western Complex, the Denver Coliseum and in a huge tent area adjacent to the buildings. Free admission. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. denver.show

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

They're hoisting steins all around Colorado but this is the iconic Oktoberfest weekend: Breckenridge. 27 wild years filling the streets of Breck. Wine and beer, costumes, music and dancing, German food specialties and even a 5K trail run. Special local flavors from beverage host Breckenridge Brewery. gobreck.com/event/breckenridge-oktoberfest

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wind your way through the 7-acre, sea-creature theme Corn Maze opening at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 29. 9 a.m. to last entry at 5 p.m. Even a mini-maze for kiddos 10 and younger — but no Halloween masks or costumes. $11-$15. For the adults this Saturday, a Hop Festival beer garden at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. botanicgardens.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ahoy there, it's a weekend for all the pirates at the Northglenn Pirate Fest Ball in E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Food vendors aplenty, grog it up, do a bit of sword fighting, wear your favorite pirate attire, search for treasure and meet the new Pirate King. Avast mateys, Saturday's cardboard boat regatta is a no-go because of that scurvy algae enemy in the lake. thepiratefest.com

FRIDAY

Get ready to scream. That longtime fright experience 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., is opening Friday for the season and runs on different nights through Nov. 11 with some new attractions: a tiki bar "The Sacred Skull: A Tiki Tarot Experience," The Graveyard Shift: Zombie Shooting Gallery, and No Name’s Clown Chaos. Returning are the Shriekeasy Bar (21+), R.I.P. Cabanas, Class Axe Throwing, and a secret bar with the gone-crazy theme Three Little Pigs. Behind The Screams tours start Sept. 30. Blackout nights in one-glow-stick darkness, Nov. 10-11. For tickets, entry times, Fast Pass, 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com

SATURDAY

The Town of Frederick has a long coal mining heritage celebrated at Saturday's Miners Day and the town's historic museum. Opening with an 8 a.m. wreath laying and memorial wall before the 10 a.m. parade through town, a burro race (bring one or rent one), activities for the kids, an EV car show, lots of music and food trucks. And the finale, fireworks filling the sky. frederickco.gov/240/Miners-Day

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Honor the Old West at the 21st annual Tesoro Cultural Center Rendezvous at The Fort in Morrison. An educational, history, music and art-filled weekend with Indigenous tribes and stories of that area's early-day mountaineers and settlers. Daily admission $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7-to-12 and free for ages 6 and under, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., tesoroculturalcenter.org. Patron Party and art exhibit Friday night, $15.

SATURDAY

On two blocks of East Colfax, 33 murals. And it's your opportunity to see them all at Saturday's Colfax Canvas Block Party. Noon to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Plaza, 9898 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, and you can meet the artists. Music mixes, family activities, cultural dances, a beer garden and the Roaming Gnome Theatre to go along with the really big art. ColfaxCanvas.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Veterans benefit from this weekend's big line-up of blues music at Blues Brews and BBQs in Westcliffe. Saturday, Maynard Mills Blues Band, John Long, Delta Sonics, Vince Converse & Big Brother; Sunday, Jake Loggins Blues Band, Michael Hornbuckle Blues Band and The Chris Duarte Group. The signature fundraiser for American Legion Westcliffe Post 170. $70 for both days, $40 for one, visitwetmountainvalley.com

SUNDAY

A Colorado Springs downtown Tejon Street block closes down Sunday afternoon for the “Motorcycle Cannonball“ cross-country endurance race of 90 pre-1933 antique motorcycles. First up, the induction of Hall of Famers to the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, noon at 19 N. Tejon St. The Cannonball Riders' arrival is 3 p.m. Street closed until 7 p.m. Hall of Fame inductees: Arlin Fatland, 2 Wheelers MC Shop, Denver; Terry Weagel, C&E Suzuki, Colorado Springs; Jim Tagaris, Harry’s Motors, Denver. cannonballmotorcycle.com Downtown is also the location of the Saturday and Sunday Hispanic celebration Fiestas Patrias, more on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Fall activities first at Fritzler Farm Park in LaSalle and, later on, Scream Acres. For now on different days, the well-known and photographed corn maze, a slide mountain, pedal go-carts, antique farm equipment and the Farm Boys Cadillac Train. Coming up, a pumpkin patch and Pumpkin House with all the other activities. Tickets: fritzlerfarmpark.com/fall-days

SUNDAY

The Colorado State Finals USA BMX is Sunday in Dacono, Weld County, 113 Forest Ave. Racing at 10 a.m. Spectators welcome. Then you can try the BMX action yourself at 11 a.m. Sept. 23. Those first timers can borrow bikes and helmets and try out the track themselves at an open house. usabmx.com