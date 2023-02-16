THURSDAY — THROUGH MAY 29

The newest Immersive Experience opens: Disney Animation. The history of the top films from the Disney Animation Studios, 3900 Elati St. $44.99. Closed Tuesdays. lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/denver

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

If you spot a plethora of golf shirts and golf hats on folks headed for Colorado Convention Center, a big hint it’s the pre-season Colorado Golf Expo weekend. So many new things to see and try out, with a pause at Argonaut Liquor Turn Rest Stop. Expo hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. coloradogolfexpo.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

More outdoor experiences at the weekend Denver Fly Fishing Show, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora. 25 classes, advanced fly casting, nymph fishing, Stillwaters, fly tying and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets and class info: flyfishingshow.com/denver-co

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Dogs, dogs and more dogs this weekend at the National Western Stock Show campus as the Colorado Kennel Club presents the 122-year-old Denver tradition of the 2023 Denver Dog Show. It’s an opportunity for Denver area residents to see in person the “good boys” you usually only see on television once or twice a year. Show runs 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. daily, 4655 Humboldt St. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under 12-years-old. It’s also a fundraiser for the Gateway Domestic Violence Services. coloradokennelclub.org

FRIDAY

Can’t wait for the cliff diving, sopapilla fun? First, some art at the 6th annual Casa Bonita Art Show Opening Fiesta, Next Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Unit B, Lakewood. 5-10 p.m. Show runs through March 4 and is totally inspired by all the popular things at the attraction, evenings Fridays through Sundays. Free. nextgallery.org

SATURDAY

A favorite so-Colorado day in Garden of the Gods and at the Visitor & Nature Center, it’s Bighorn Sheep Day. A viewing station for the bighorn herd, nature hikes, educational nature programs, animal visitors, interactive games. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. tinyurl.com/2p85h3z6

SATURDAY

Denver Fashion Week: Designer Challenge Fashion Show takes over the boutique hotel Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St. Limited tickets, $50-$140. 7 p.m. tinyurl.com/2ptrdtbv

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

{div class=”core-styles description”}Stories are told through the pounding beats of the taiko drums during Kodo at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Times and tickets: denver.org/event/kodo/90066

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Vinyl days for collectors at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. Music memorabilia and posters, too. Sports Palace, 1000 N. Broadway. Early entry Saturday, $25; $10 at the door, Sunday free. tinyurl.com/557fjccf

SUNDAY

Limited seats available for the Colorado Symphony Intergalactic Symphony Spectacular, a whole afternoon of popular space-themed music, 2:30 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Adults $27, children $10: tickets.coloradosymphony.org{/div}