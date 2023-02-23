THURSDAY-SUNDAY

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is in person this weekend but also available online for a week. 90 new films. American Mountaineering Museum, 710 10th St., Golden. Tickets $1-12. ceff2023.eventive.org/welcome

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Denver Gem & Mineral Guild Show offers a full variety of weekend family activities,15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. Minerals, fossils, meteorites, glow in the dark rocks, gem cutting, jewelry. Free. Opens at 10 a.m. denvergem.org/February-Show

SATURDAY

Straight out of Colorado Springs' early history when there were polo fields and classy social events, the Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic returns with a modern look. Top riders from around the country take to their ponies in the tournament starting at 2:30 p.m., gates at 1:30 p.m. at the stadium, Norris-Penrose Event Center. Learn all about pony goals and chukkers if you haven't already experienced them at Denver Polo Club in Sedalia. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2e42pknf

SATURDAY

Talk about your quirky, it's the nationwide running event Cupid's Undie Run. And yes, all those runners will be clad in their favorite underwear. They'll do some dancing and some drinking first, "jog it out with a mile(ish) run" and then have a huge dance party. It raises money for the genetic disorder NF. Colorado's undie event is in Denver, noon to 4 p.m., starting at Stoney's Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St. $40. my.cupids.org

SATURDAY

A free multi-cultural annual community celebration, Arvada Winterfest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in McIlvoy Park in Olde Town Arvada, 5750 Upham St. Diverse art and crafts, culture, entertainment, a pet parade, ugly sweater contest, ice sculpting and a beer garden. tinyurl.com/yf4nbam8

SATURDAY

Open Skate night with the Denver Roller Derby pros at Mile High Skate Fest. Roller skating, clinics, music and games for fun and to raise money for the Rollerdome. 2375 S. Delaware St, Apt. 2, Louisville. $20, $8 for youngsters, $5 for skate clinics. 5-10 p.m. tinyurl.com/2s4f2zsd

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Get ready to hit the road, it's the Denver Travel & Adventure Show at the Colorado Convention Center. Opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Lots of vacation options. denverconvention.com

SUNDAY

Laissez Bon Temps Roulez, they say, and you can Mardi Gras along by creating a shoebox float in Dairy Block Petite Parade, noon to 2 p.m. Required: shoebox base, no larger than 2 feet long by 2 feet wide and shorter than 3 feet tall. Pulled on wheels. Register: dairyblock.com