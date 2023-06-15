THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Don't be surprised to see Mustangs, the legendary four-wheeled kind, not the four-legged ones, everywhere while the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is here for the weekend. They'll be in the mountains, in Cripple Creek for Show 'n Shine and down to PPIR in Fountain for open track and autocross. It's the 35th anniversary for this auto lover's delight. rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Rolling whitewater and a whole weekend of rock make up this 75th year for the 75th FIBArk in Salida. The festival raises funds for whitewater sports programs for youth. Lots of kayaking and paddling on the river teamed with a long schedule of bands and music that includes Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue and Tenth Mountain Division. A number of concerts free, others $10 at fibark.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Those delicious aromas in Copper Mountain Resort are Kansas City BBQ in the Colorado BBQ Challenge, moving here this year from Frisco. Music, summer activities like The Rocky Mountain Coaster, Woodward Wrecktangle, go-karts, climbing, biking, bumper boats. coppercolorado.com



FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Lots of vehicles to see, more than 300 in fact, during Car Show Weekend on Wilcox Square in Castle Rock. Downtown streets will be closed to traffic. 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday. A free concert, vendor booths and 50 cars from The Vintage Car Club of Castle Rock. downtowncastlerock.com/events

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

One of the loveliest festivals of the year, the 49th Cherry Blossom Festival in Denver's Sakura Square, celebrating the Japanese American culture and heritage. A Japanese-theme marketplace is filled with art, jewelry, dolls, clothing, pottery and more. Dancing and taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken plate lunches, sake (Kampai), Japanese sweets (manju), community information booths. Presented by Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple and Sakura Foundation. cherryblossomdenver.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Following days of jazz, it's time for Juneteenth Music and Street Festival in historic Five Points, 2720 Welton St. It's part of a week-long celebration around the state that included last Saturday's parade in tribute to Club Q in Colorado Springs. In High Points, a parade, headline concert and street filled with local vendors. juneteenthmusicfestival.com

SATURDAY

Fun on Main Street Central City in honor of beloved mining era brothel owner, circa 1800s, Madam Lou Bunch Day, noon to 8 p.m. She gets the credit for caring for the sick and saving the area during tuberculosis time. Costume contest, bed race and Madams' and Miners' Ball. Free events. facebook.com/madamloubunchday

SATURDAY-SUNDAY