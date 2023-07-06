THURSDAY-AUG. 13

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza returns to Colorado for the first time since 2009 for shows under the big top outside Denver's Ball Arena. Kooza is considered one of the top Cirque productions since 2007, seen by 8 million people in over 4,000 performances in 65 cities, 22 countries.

eventschaser.com/Cirque-du-Soleil-Kooza-Denver-20230705

FRIDAY-JULY 16

An incredibly beautiful time of year during the 10-day Crested Butte Wildflower Festival. "Festival de Flores Silvestres de Crested Butte" has been a tradition every July since 1986 and there are hikes, photography workshops and much more. You'll go home with some of the most breathtaking photos you'll ever take. facebook.com/CBWildflowerFestival

FRIDAY

The movie is opening and it's a pink celebration at the Barbie Roller Disco Party, 3-10 p.m. Friday at downtown Skyline Park, 1616 Arapahoe St. Free skate rentals and lots of disco music. Food and beverages for sale.

SUNDAY-SEPT. 24

The history of lowriders in Colorado and the Southwest opens Sunday with a Denver Art Museum community free day for members and ages 18 and under: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion." How art is part of those unique vehicles and skateboards. Opening with a lowrider car show and celebration of the art. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catch the show until September.

denverartmuseum.org/en/exhibitions/desert-rider

SATURDAY and JULY 11-15

Kicking off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo action July 11-15 is the traditional downtown Colorado Springs Rodeo Parade down Tejon Street 11 a.m. to noon Saturday with cowboys and cowgirls and their trusty steeds, over 60 riding clubs, floats and western-themed entries. It celebrates the ProRodeo World champions, rodeo royalty and NFR Open at Norris-Penrose Event Center. At 10 a.m., a pre-parade stick horse event for the kids. Register at the grandstands, Pikes Peak and Tejon. For rodeo tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

SATURDAY

A day for fly fishing at Troutfest Colorado, noon to 6 p.m. at Coors Field. A free summer festival and "celebration of conservation, education and fly fishing" for the family. Learn fly rod casting and fly-tying. Tours of the stadium and ballgame food and beverages. Film festival on the Jumbotron after the festival, 7-9 p.m., tickets available. coloradotu.org/troutfest

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

National and local artists and crafters are featured in the juried Boulder Fine Art Street Festival at Twenty Ninth Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily this weekend. Face is featured in a Summer of Love concert Friday night.

SATURDAY

They're getting ready to run in the sixth annual Colorado Veterans Project Freedom 4-Miler. Veterans organizations, civilians, active military, families and more, many in fun costumes, can run the 1-mile fun run or 4-mile run at the Charles Schwab Campus in Lone Tree. Money raised goes to veterans' organizations statewide. coloradoveteransproject.org/contact