THURSDAY-TUESDAY

Telluride Plein Air is a breathtaking celebration of the arts, with Sheridan Arts Foundation inviting 20-25 national plein air artists working outdoors in the natural beauty of Telluride. Watch them as they work, competing for more than $15,000 in cash and prizes before a three-day sale. telluridepleinair.com

FRIDAY

The Fort Carson Freedom Fest family festivities are open to the public and military, 5-10 p.m. in Iron Horse Park. It headlines a free concert by Exit West and country artist Tenille Arts. Activities for all ages and it all concludes with a large fireworks show. No personal fireworks. Admission free, fees for attractions, food and merchandise. Parking off Wetzel Avenue and Sheridan avenues, then a short hike to the park. No pets, glass containers and coolers, no weapons (no concealed carry), no marijuana. Schedule: carson.armymwr.com/freedomfest

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Major pop culture fandom time, three whole days at the Colorado Convention Center, for the Denver Fan Expo. Celebrities, folks who are the voices of characters, sci-fi, anime, autobots, cosplay, gaming and so much more. Some of the celebs: Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"; Chevy Chase; Randy Quaid; Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues; Christina Ricci. fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.

MONDAY Check out fireworks in cities all around Denver, in the mountains and the state. Several of the largest around Denver are: Monday from Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th, and it's a big one. 4-10 p.m., food trucks on site. A major drone show and community gathering, 5-10 p.m., Monday, Belmar Downtown Lakewood, Alameda & Wadsworth. belmarcolorado.com/event/big-belmar-bash Fireworks at Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, Friday and Saturday. Fireworks at Elitch's on July 4. And the list of other events is huge this year. TUESDAY