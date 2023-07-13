FRIDAY-SATURDAY

It's a Swifties world in Denver and there are special events everywhere to add to those weekend concerts. Just a few: at Union Station, 1-7 p.m., a Tay-Gate on the Terminal Bar patio. Special food and drink, Tay Tay DJ music and a face-rhinestone artist. A best-dressed contest. Those lucky folks headed for Empower Field who have participated at Union Station get TukTuk rides to the stadium. Reservations encouraged at denverunionstation.com/events/swifties-at-the-station. An Eras Tour Getaway Car can be booked for private round trips to Empower Field from The Inverness Denver, 200 Inverness Drive West. A pre-party on Thursday at Mile High Spirits has her music all night, check eventbrite.com. Swift City will be set up at 1740 Federal Blvd., as a tailgate party with activities and food, listening to the music from afar and dancing afterwards. Tickets $25-60. Reservations eventbrite.com. For transportation both nights there will be additional free RTD bus and light rail trains running, check schedules. A note: those without tickets won't be allowed outside the stadium. The other biggie nearby is the New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

He was Dunder-Mifflin's Darryl Philbin — Craig Robinson of "The Office" will bring his comedy to Comedy Works South at the Landmark this weekend. Robinson has many other TV appearances and he has also appeared in performances with his band, The Nasty Delicious. Tickets: comedyworks.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A shopping sales extravaganza, the Cherry Creek Sidewalk Sale this weekend in Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., starts the end of the summer season in preparation for back-to-school and the fall. Follow the red balloons to the best deals. tinyurl.com/eee8bk29

FRIDAY-SUNDAY A tradition dating back to the opening of the Pearl Street Mall in the 1970s, the Pearl Street Arts Fest is outdoors this weekend with 98 artists from 22 states. Art from many mediums. Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. boulderdowntown.com/arts-fest

SATURDAY

An always exciting performance, it's Drums Along the Rockies featuring the best in drum corps in Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus, Fort Collins. Included are all-stars including Blue Devils, Boston Crusaders and Colorado’s Blue Knights. 6:45 p.m. A variety of seating from bleachers to New Belgium Porch and OCR Club. Tickets $25-$135. ascendperformingarts.org/events/datr

SATURDAY

Help benefit affordable housing across the city with music and good food at the Blues and BBQ Festival for Better Housing, presented by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. Just $10 or a $100 VIP pass. Citizens Park Pavilion, 5570 W. 24th Ave., Edgewater. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. bluesnbbq.com

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

SATURDAY

The 2023 U.S. Air Guitar National Champion will be crowned after competition Saturday at Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Those competing won 20 regional city championships as well as the Twitch online champion and defending national champion. The winner here moves on to the Air Guitar World Championships in Finland. Contestants play original and surprise songs and are judged on technical merit, stage presence and "Airness." All guitars invisible. Finals 8 p.m. Tickets: axs.com/events/482079/u-s-air-guitar-national-finals-tickets

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Jazz takes over the mountains with two popular weekend festivals. The Winter Park Jazz Festival celebrates its 40th year with Maxwell headlining Saturday and featuring Damien Escobar, Jazz Funk Soul, Paul Taylor and Brothers in Brass. Sunday headlines Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius and Maysa Leak. facebook.com/WinterParkJazzFestival Dotsero headlines the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival with several dozen others, keystonefestivals.com/festivals/wine-and-jazz

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Go Celtic this weekend at the Elizabeth Celtic Festival starting at 9 a.m. each day in Casey Jones Park. Living History Reenactments, Scottish Heavy Athletics, Scottish food and Irish whiskey, beers and ales, Celtic music and dances and activities for the kiddos. $15, children 10 and under free, $10 for students and seniors. elizabethcelticfest.org

SUNDAY-JULY 23

An opportunity to enjoy the very best of 3,000 athletes at the IJRU World Jump Rope Championships, Sunday through the July 23 finals. Competition at Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Tickets available for all sessions. am.ticketmaster.com/coloradocollege/buy

SUNDAY

Sunday is Colorado's 9th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Civic Center Park. 3-6:30 p.m. Visit with those in law enforcement, learn about available jobs, enjoy music, food, vendors and speakers. pprco.org