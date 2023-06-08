THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Parker Days Festival has been a community celebration for 47 years and takes over Parker's downtown for the weekend. Carnival rides, music, dancing, adult beverages and a full festival. Thursday is an extra day exclusively for the carnival. Tickets: parkerdaysfestival.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

The e-revolution takes over Colorado Convention Center for the Big Gear Show and E-bike Show. $15, children 12 and under with paid adult free. denverconvention.com/events/details/2023-e-bike-summit

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Denver Greek Festival is here and one of the season's most anticipated events. The 56th annual festival at Assumption Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. Opens at 11 a.m. each day. $5. So much Greek culture to experience, from food to dancing to art and clothing and choir performances. Cooking demonstrations.thegreekfestival.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Two weekend bluegrass music festivals in the mountains. Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival, palisademusic.com. In Pagosa Springs, Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival, folkwest.com, and a car show downtown, visitpagosasprings.com/events.

FRIDAY

As part of Pride Month, Coors Light Pride Night at the Colorado Rockies against San Diego Padres. 6:40 p.m. Coors Light Pride bucket hats and a portion of each ticket benefits The Center and One Colorado, LGBTQ+ rights advocacy groups. $25-$80 for full Pride package. Hats mailed to package buyers. tinyurl.com/2p8axu3y

SATURDAY

Ever wondered why this part of Denver was called Harlem of the West? You'll understand during the always exciting Five Points Jazz Festival. The free festival celebrates this history that was filled with the most legendary names in jazz. Music, food, dancing and celebrations along Welton Street 25th and 29th streets. For a schedule: artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

In Five Points during part of the Jazz Festival, and in RiNo for four days, the unique Denver Fringe Festival for every type of performance art. Fifty-five original shows at 12 venues, $15. Tickets and schedule: denverfringe.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The absolutely breathtaking Denver Chalk Art Festival "Drawn to Denver" created by 150 artists and five featured artists, has moved to the streets of the GoldenTriangle Neighborhood District, 12th and Bannock south of Civic Center Park. Near Denver Art Museum, Kirkland Museum and Clyfford Still Museum. Not to be missed. denverchalk.art

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A time of make-believe and magical characters at the Unicorn Festival in Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $25. Guest of honor is April Showers, founder of Afro Unicorn. Visit with mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons and, of course, lots of colorful unicorns. An interactive Jump Rope Stage, immersive walk-through Jazmine's Magical Unicorn Forest," and a "Fairyland" realm are all here. Tickets at the gate or online at unicornfestivalcolorado.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Great music and food fill Washington and Civic Center Parks for Taste of Fort Collins. Music headliners Lil John and The All American Rejects. For more: tasteoffortcollins.com

MONDAY

Yarn Bombing: Here's a creative new experience in Snowmass and it's being installed starting Monday. Knitted pieces will be hung on and wrapped around objects everywhere, just to enjoy. A community art project to be in place all summer. Find knitted and crocheted pieces on trees and stationary objects in the area of Snowmass Town Park. gosnowmass.com/activity/yarn-bombing