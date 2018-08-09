Here's a look at some of our favorite events happening around Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and beyond this weekend - including Bark at Briargate and the Black Forest Festival and Parade.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hear some of the best international street entertainers, those musicians, artists and dancers who work for tips, at Union Station Buskerfest, 5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, on the plaza, 1701 Wynkoop St., in Denver. unionstationbuskerfest.com
FRIDAY
Hear Jazz in the Garden by Sean Hennessy’s Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., bring lawn chairs or blankets, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St., free.
SATURDAY
A tradition in the forest, the annual Black Forest Festival and Parade. And outhouse races! R&R Cafe pancake breakfast 6:30-9:30 a.m.; Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild, vendors, kids’ games, music, food, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; parade, 10:30 a.m.; outhouse races, 11:40 a.m.; 12530 Black Forest Road.
The day’s going to the dogs. It’s Bark at Briargate, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with pet expo, vendors and trainers, and one of the sponsors is National Mill Dog Rescue. Promenade Shops at Briargate. It’s also Farmers Market Day here.
Summer reggae party with music by Harry Mo and the CRU, featuring Ras Moses, at Rasta Pasta, 405 N. Tejon St., 9 p.m. no cover.
6035 celebrates its 10th anniversary with classic-rock tributes in a free concert and dance party at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, 8 p.m., doors open at 7. Seating: First-come gets ‘em. stargazerstheatre.com
It’s all uphill from there as cyclists race to the top of The Peak in the ninth annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, 5 a.m. to noon, competitive and recreational cyclists. Part of the Colorado Summit Series. pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org
A quilter’s delight, the 12th annual Woodland Park Quilters Above the Clouds Quilt Show, more than 150 entries, old-fashioned bed turning, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road, admission $5, under age 12 get in free.
Native American culture comes alive, filled with drumming and dancing, at the 10th annual Intertribal Powwow, presented by One Nation Walking Together, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Admission $5, children 12 and under get in free. coloradospringspowwow.org
A funky night in the Park after Dark with The Motet in concert at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Elk Amphitheater, $45, royalgorgebridge.com
An outdoor bluegrass evening of Music on the Labyrinth at 6:30 p.m. with Summer Creek Bluegrass Band’s guitar, mandolin, banjo, string bass, fiddle and vocals, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., bring lawn chairs or blankets, free. firstchristiancos.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
An incredible show, the largest outdoor juried sculpture event in the nation, the 35th annual Sculpture in the Park in Loveland. Works by 160 artists in the sculpture garden beside Lake Loveland. Smaller maquette editions of some sculptures will be sold. In this city that loves its art, permanent sculptures can be spotted throughout. sculptureinthepark.org
One of the most familiar of the John Singer Sargent paintings, ”A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer,” daughter of city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer, returns to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College with a special local history exhibition starting this weekend through March 17, 30 W. Dale St., $10, 634-5581, csfineartscenter.org
A page from the Old West days of the state’s mining history at Buena Vista’s 39th annual Gold Rush Days with its burro race, blacksmith demonstrations, rubber ducky race, music and vendors. buenavistaco.gov
Kid alert: Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience. Convention is this weekend at the Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Experts, workshops, YouTube superstars. Tickets start at $45, facebook.com/minefaire.
SUNDAY
It’s all about those Colorado Subarus at the Growl Fest car show and races, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, tickets at growlfest.com.