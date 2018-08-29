THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A fascinating look at nature at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival in Steamboat and Hayden. A whole variety of Greater Sandhill Crane-focused events, some with $10-$15 admission. To register: Coloradocranes.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Some most intriguing theater, "Pie" by Theater Grottesco from Santa Fe. You're here, what does it take to get there? Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., tickets at csfineartscenter.org. Part of the “Forever Yours, The Land”™ conservation project of Palmer Land Trust, celebrateland.org.
Phish weekend, 'nuff said. Major shows before and after the Phish concerts at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The music power jams are at Cervantes' Masterpiece, tinyurl.com/yda7gvm8
FRIDAY
Opening night for Funky Little Theater Company's fifth season: "Kimberly Akimbo" by David Lindsay-Abaire. Dark comedy filled with dysfunction and teen problems and angst. Tickets: funkylittletheater.org. 1367 Pecan St.
An evening of early music opens the season for Parish House Baroque with guest artist Sarah Biber at First Lutheran Church. "Breakfast" includes pieces by Bach and C.P.E. Bach. 7 p.m. Reception following, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets $20, students pay $5. parishhousebaroque.org
A one-night reunion when Barrel House - Colorado BoogieGrass plays the Ancient Mariner in Manitou, 962 Manitou Ave. 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., and they're expecting a packed house to "come boogie-woogie." tinyurl.com/yc3u4u9j
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hot springs and hot music, the Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs. Day and multi-day passes range from $46.25 to $353.75. folkwest.com
Country music superstars everywhere at Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista with organizer and headliner Dierks Bentley. Camping available. General admission festival pass: $215; VIP passes: $375-$999. Parking extra. Lineup and info: sevenpeaksfestival.com
SATURDAY-MONDAY
A holiday tradition, the 44th annual Commonwheel Artists Labor Day Art Festival, 10 a.m. daily in Manitou Springs Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave. More than 100 juried artists, food vendors and activities for the kids.
It's huge, and it's so Colorado. A Taste of Colorado fills Civic Center in Denver with incredible food offerings, 25 music headliners topped by Smashmouth, Sugar Ray, LeAnne Rimes and George Thorogood, a Patron Tequila cocktail lounge, vendors and a Kids Zone. Free admission. atasteofcolorado.com
It's the thing to do on Labor Day weekend and has been for years, the Colorado Springs Lift Off hot-air balloon festival in Memorial Park. Dawn takeoff and then beautiful balloon glows at dusk. Schedule: coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/
SATURDAY
Learn all the interesting things about the artists and their art around downtown during the Downtown Walking Tour: Art on the Streets, 10 a.m. . The statues and eye-catching sculptures have been a part of downtown for 20 years in the public art program presented by Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. Tickets $10, free for 17 and under, pre-registration recommended, online downtowncs.com/event/tours/or call 886-0088. Meet at 9:30 a.m. for a free beverage at Wild Goose, 401 N. Tejon St., and the tour leaves at 10.
SUNDAY
Monu-Palooza Music Festival, five bands and a free pre-holiday concert in Limbach Park, 151 Front St., in Monument. The fun begins at 1 p.m, and here's the lineup: Eighty3, Skin&Bones, WireWood Station, Ashtõnz, The VooDoo Hawks.