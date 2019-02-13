THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Opening weekend for the new Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, the Frontmen, 8 p.m. Lead vocalists from Lonestar, Restless Heart and Little Texas. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
For a really WildNight at the Zoo, how about an overnighter for kids ages 5 and older? Explore the animals' world by moonlight and listen to the sounds. Supper is pizza and veggies followed with s'mores, and there's a cereal and yogurt breakfast before the morning zoo tour. The adventure starts at 6 p.m. and is over at 8 a.m. To register for this or the next WildNights: cmzoo.org/wildnights
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Just as thousands of beautiful snow geese start their migration, learn all about them at the High Plains Snow Goose & Heritage History Festival in Lamar. The festival's 17th year includes really early-morning tours, goose hot spots and birder secrets. highplainssnowgoose.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for a special exhibition, through May 26, of works by artists who followed or were inspired by the modernist abstraction — not the familiar Santa Fe — style of the artist. Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting is at the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St. Friday is sold out. mcadenver.org
SATURDAY
Family art fun with bubble wrap, tissue paper, fruit and vegetable stamps at an Art Extravaganza, 2 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite 100. Free and no reservations needed. ppld.org
SATURDAY
Hey kids, here's a fun Saturday chore: a Penny Sorting Party at The Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave. Learn how to sort through coins for potential treasures. While the little ones are in this free Kids Zone class, the grownups can tour the museum for free. Penny sorters from 10:30 a.m. to noon are ages 4-7; kids 8-12 sort from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Register by calling 482-9846 or online at money.org.
SATURDAY
Imagine 300 handbell ringers in concert together. It's musical reality at the 36th Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance Festival and Concert. The ringers will practice all day for the 7 p.m. concert, which opens with a demonstration and singalong with the Wurlitzer Theater Organ. Free. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. socohandbells.org
SATURDAY
Another new entertainment venue, The Side Door, 1645 S. Tejon St., headlines "Comic to Watch" Adam Cayton-Holland of The Grawlix comedy troupe. Also featured, Denver comic Geoff Tice. 8:30 p.m., doors at 8, $13. sidedoormusic.com. Music groups coming next.
SATURDAY
One birdie here, many birdies there. It's the Great Backyard Bird Count with the Friends of Florissant Fossil Beds and other partners. Help count at 9:15, 10:15 or 11:15 a.m. A family scavenger hunt and bird-feeder build starts at 1 p.m. Daily park entrance fee $10 per adult (15 and younger get in free), annual National Park pass $35. nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook/FlorissantNPS.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A unique musical treat for the community, the inaugural production of Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Menotti’s The Unicorn, the Gorgon & the Manticore by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs with Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: bit.ly/2AUaTfX; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Model railroading is in the spotlight at the 22nd annual Rails in the Rockies in Estes Park. Various parts of the country are featured in working train layouts. railsintherockies.org
SATURDAY
Sample wines while you enjoy new exhibits at Bear Creek Nature Center during the Winter Wine Tasting, 7-9 p.m., 245 Bear Creek Road. For ages 21+, $20, pre-registration required at elpasoco.com.
SATURDAY
Enjoy a hike through the historic Old North End with the Falcon Wanderers. Register between 9 a.m. and noon at Luther Hall, across the alley from First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. It's a non-competitive 5K and 10K walk, finishing by 3 p.m. Strollers and wheelchairs could have problems, as not all intersections have curb cuts. Leashed pets OK on the trail. For info: Curt Converse, 591-8193.
SUNDAY
What's the story behind the hamlet of Lake George? The Pikes Peak Historical Society Chautauqua offers a Sunday program, History of Lake George by historian Steve Pluett, at 2 p.m., Lake George Charter School, 4 miles west of Florissant on U.S. 24. An early tidbit from Pluett: Lake George, on the railroad, once supplied ice and produce to Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek. Refreshments provided. pikespeakhsmuseum.org