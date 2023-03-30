THURSDAY-FRIDAY

End of the month for the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society Members Show at Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. manitouartcenter.org. Purchases at the MAC or manitoumade.com

FRIDAY

Their fame dates back to their Flash Cadillac & the Continental Kids days, to "Happy Days" and "American Graffiti." Now as Flash Cadillac they rock out Stargazers Theatre at 7 p.m. with familiar rock 'n' roll. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $35 at stargazerstheatre.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Love that great Disney music. The Denver Gay Men's Chorus has an extra special weekend: Disney PRIDE In Concert at Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Described as "a musical celebration of LGBTQ life, love, family and perseverance" with inspiration from the beloved Disney songs. A Colorado premiere with 25-piece orchestra, choreography and visuals. Tickets $25-$90.

axs.com/search?q=Disney+Pride+in+Concert

SATURDAY

The next of the popular Colorado Springs Record Show at the Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive. Vendors with tables of vinyl, band T-shirts, cassettes, CDs, posters and other collectibles. Food truck. Tickets at the door, early bird 9-10 a.m. $10; general admission 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $3. coloradorecordshow.com

SATURDAY

Spring Break fun, the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum Dino Eggstravaganza at El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s free and sponsored by the museum, Children’s Hospital Colorado, All Aboard Family Music and Soccer Buddies. Games and activities, the Florissant Fossil Bus and a Mobile Museum, face painting, food trucks and dinosaur egg hunts. tinyurl.com/3pjk2sdx

SATURDAY

Year 19 for the Pikes Peak Herb Fest and so much to experience about holistic lifestyles, herbalism, yoga classes, meditation and, from 1 to 3 p.m., seed swaps. A free event at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., opening at 10 a.m. Information from essentialwellnesssociety.com

SATURDAY

The big Rocky Mountain Train Show takes over the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., in Denver for a busy two days delighting crowds with operating layouts, museums, demonstrations, vendors and train experts and hobbyists. Open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission at the door $8.72 plus fees, and group admission. rockymountaintrainshow.com/Default.aspx

SUNDAY

Screaming allowed at the Six Feet Under Horror Film Festival and filmmakers will be there for “The Deeper You Dig” and “Hellbender.” Stargazers Theatre,10 S. Parkside. Gasp-inducing short films and trivia time, too. Tickets $25-$50. VIP doors open at 1 p.m., general admission 1:30 p.m., films at 2:30 p.m. sixfeetunderhorrorfest.com; stargazerstheatre.com.