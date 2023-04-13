THURSDAY-SUNDAY

All those new, shiny cars and trucks are in Colorado Convention Center this weekend for the Denver Auto Show, a tradition since 1902. Look for "all sorts of mobility from one-wheels and scooters all the way to electric semis" and the final Chevy Camaros. Sit in them, just daydream, talk to dealers or take indoor or outdoor test drives. Noon-10 p.m. Thursday, military and veterans discounts; noon-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $8-16 at axs.com/events/465272/denver-auto-show-tickets

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

For two weekends, see and hear original theater works by the women of Colorado: plays, poetry, performance, film, dance and more. Experience new works with the theme TRAVELERS – From Here to There during The Women's Theatre Festival at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. $25-28. themat.org

THURSDAY-MAY 4

Friends and local artists, they're featured together in “CS Artists Explore Their Voices through Photos and Painting,” opening with a reception from 4-8 p.m. at Broadmoor Galleries. Russ Wiley is well known for vivid African images and wildlife photography. Melani Tutt has published black and white landscape photography, paired here with Nechie Hall Faricy and Mallory Sharp, oil painters. More at BroadmoorGalleries.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

So much legendary jazz at The Broadmoor at the 20th year of Earl Klugh's Weekend of Jazz. A lineup of 15 artists includes Boney James and Avery Sunshine, Lee Ritenour and Dave Grushin, Pieces of a Dream and more. Check broadmoor.com to check for available single performance tickets.

FRIDAY

It's Shorts Night, an evening for short, award-winning films, at Stargazers Theatre, a program of Rocky Mountain Women's Film. Doors open for food and beverages at 6 p.m., films at 7 p.m. A limited number of reserved seats for $55, general admission $40, available at the door. rmwfilm.org

SATURDAY

Volunteers will pick up litter, clean up creeks and trails, plant gardens and do a whole variety of environmental activities during Great American Cleanup area wide. Find projects: keepcoloradospringsbeautiful.org/gac Among the special activities, work along Fountain Creek with members of the community teaming with the homeless through Westside CARES. For this one meet for a briefing at 9:15 a.m. at Vermijo Park, 2601 W. Vermijo Ave., to clean an area from 25th Street to Ridge Road. tinyurl.com/ynr783wy

SUNDAY

Have pancakes and sausage for breakfast with the Palmer Lake Firefighters Association at the annual fundraiser starting at 8 a.m., 42 S. Valley Crescent. The $10 tickets support firefighters and emergency responders, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY-APRIL 22

Year 100 for National Coin Week, "Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America," officially begins Sunday followed by activities and free admission Tuesday through Saturday, April 22, at American Numismatic Association Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave. A family open house is 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. Learn what all the designs on paper money and coins mean. Special membership discounts starting Sunday. For a schedule: money.org

SUNDAY

Learn the local history and fascinating stories of the owners of "Dude Ranches in The Shadow of Pikes Peak," when a new documentary premieres at 11 a.m. at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park. The $7 admission benefits Ute Pass Historical Society. Eight locations in the film are from Woodland Park to Divide and on to Cripple Creek. utepasshistoricalsociety.org