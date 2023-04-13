All those new, shiny cars and trucks are in the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, starting Thursday, for the Denver Auto Show, a tradition since 1902. Look for “all sorts of mobility from one-wheels and scooters all the way to electric semis” and the final Chevy Camaros. Sit in them, just daydream, talk to dealers or take indoor or outdoor test drives. Noon-10 p.m. Thursday, military and veterans discounts; noon-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $8-16 at axs.com/events/465272/denver-auto-show-tickets.

For two weekends, see and hear original theater works by the women of Colorado: plays, poetry, performance, film, dance and more. Experience new works with the theme TRAVELERS – From Here to There during The Women’s Theatre Festival Thursday through Sunday at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. $25-28. themat.org

Friends and local artists, they’re featured together in “CS Artists Explore Their Voices through Photos and Painting,” opening with a reception from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Broadmoor Galleries. Russ Wiley is well-known for vivid African images and wildlife photography. Melani Tutt has published black and white landscape photography, paired here with Nechie Hall Faricy and Mallory Sharp, oil painters. Through May 4. More information at BroadmoorGalleries.com.

Volunteers will pick up litter, clean up creeks and trails, plant gardens and do a whole variety of environmental activities during the Great American Cleanup area wide Saturday. Find projects: keepcoloradospringsbeautiful.org/gac Among the special activities, work along Fountain Creek with members of the community teaming with the homeless through Westside CARES. For this one, meet for a briefing at 9:15 a.m. at Vermijo Park, 2601 W. Vermijo Ave., to clean an area from 25th Street to Ridge Road. tinyurl.com/ynr783wy

Have pancakes and sausage for breakfast with the Palmer Lake Firefighters Association at the annual fundraiser starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, 42 S. Valley Crescent. The $10 tickets support firefighters and emergency responders. eventbrite.com

Year 100 for National Coin Week, ”Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America,” officially begins Sunday followed by activities and free admission Tuesday through Saturday, April 22, at American Numismatic Association Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave. A family open house is 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. Learn what the designs on paper money and coins mean. Special membership discounts starting Sunday. For a schedule: money.org.