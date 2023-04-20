FRIDAY

The 30th anniversary of The Shivers Concert Series begins a three-concert schedule with a Spring Concert at Ent Center for the Arts. The concert series benefits the African-American collection at Pikes Peak Library District, awards grants and scholarships, and encourages young people to pursue the arts. Featured at 7 p.m. are soprano Leberta Loral, baritone James Alston and violinist David Siegel, accompanied by pianist Susan Grace. Tickets: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/4287

SATURDAY

For 26 years, the perfect local way to celebrate Earth Day, the Visitor and Nature Center in beautiful Garden of the Gods. It's a crowd pleaser with free family activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interactive activities and demonstrations, animals, MESO-Space Observatory, Trails and Open Space information, Smokey Bear from U.S. Forest Service, Astronomical Society, Friends of Garden of the Gods and Rock Ledge Ranch. gardenofgods.com

SATURDAY

Earth Day is also a time to celebrate nature and enjoy a free day at Colorado's four national parks: Great Sand Dunes, Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Mesa Verde. Several monuments are free as well: Florissant Fossil Beds, Bent's Old Fort, Colorado and Dinosaur national monuments. Also for Earth Day, a Gift of Life concert by the Interdenominational Festival Chorus, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Tickets $15, tinyurl.com/2yy49bkh And there's dancing at Earth Day costume Silent Disco at OCC Brewing to support UpaDowna, tickets, tinyurl.com/ycx6buep

SATURDAY

Feel like dancing? It's a Grand Night for Dancing: Let's Go to the Movies! swings at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., presented by Dance Wonderland. The showcase features dance numbers set to those legendary movie songs. A benefit for Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region's dance programs in schools. VIP cocktail hour and silent auction ($75) at 6 p.m., general admission $35 at 6:45 p.m., show at 7 p.m. followed by a dance class and dancing until 11 p.m. tinyurl.com/8knwa6jy

SATURDAY

Money lovers, National Coin Week comes to a conclusion with a free open house at The Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. "Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America" is full of activities and numismatic history including mini-mint demonstrations. money.org/money-museum

SUNDAY

Watch Fort Morgan as it becomes the new Home Town Takeover on the popular HGTV cable series starting this Sunday night (7:01 p.m. on some systems, 8:01 p.m. on others). Erin and Ben Napier, Jenny and Dave Marrs are joined by townsfolk bringing a renewed-life renovation to small town Colorado. During a six-episode season they will tackle 18 projects in homes, businesses and local spaces as they help the town regain its personality and move forward.

