THURSDAY

A page from local history and a hike down the alley telling its story are part of the Story of the AdAmAn Club, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Chalet, 15 N. Nevada Ave. Learn about the hikers with traditional fireworks from atop Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Presentation by club Member 85 Donald Sanborn, video by Jim Bates, 100th anniversary books and a tour down the new AdAmAn Alley. RSVP to tinyurl.com/49n7ntwr

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A familiar Old Colorado City building since the late-1800s is having a weekend grand opening as a stylish 2023 multiuse creative location for small businesses and galleries. What was the General Store and then Surplus City at 2752 W. Colorado Ave. has become The Sluice. Artist studios, the Design Rangers, Echo Architecture and Interiors, Story Coffee, Gold Star Pies, "Lucy I'm Home" food truck. Live music, art exhibits, Gold Star Pies outside Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 11-3. Story Coffee's barista throwdown. thesluicecos.com,719-359-6966.

SATURDAY

A fun time for 41 years celebrating that spring is on its way, it's The Steamboat Cardboard Classic. Creative types will design and decorate cardboard boats and race them down the mountain. And there's plenty of time to enjoy Steamboat Springs. Judging for the best designs, Cardboard D'Elegance at 11 a.m., followed by racing at 11:30. tinyurl.com/yfefuxxe

SATURDAY

Dirt-track racing season returns with the Colorado Outlaw Winged Sprint Car Showdown at El Paso County Raceway at the fairgrounds in Calhan. The first of 13 Saturday events, April through September, 6 p.m. on the semi-banked, quarter-mile oval. facebook.com/ElPasoCountyRaceway/

SATURDAY

A science Saturday at Space Foundation Discovery Center. At Cool Science: Aerodynamics, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; they'll be building paper airplanes so good they could set records. General admission. Tesla's Toolbox: Household Chemistry is for ages 7 to 14 with workshops at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They'll take home their chemistry experiments using things from any kitchen. General admission and $5 activity fee. discoverspace.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Tartan Day Festival turns the Boulder County Fairgrounds into bright colors as bagpipes, kilts and being Scottish are celebrated by folks of all heritages, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. There's even an official Colorado State Tartan. At Clan Tents participants will be able to do Scottish ancestry tracing back to families and clans. Lots of vendors, music, special food, a history village and the Scottish pub "Wicked Claymore." Festival opens with a Parade of Clans at 11 a.m. both days. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free, donations accepted. coloradotartanday.com