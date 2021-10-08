Motorless in Garden of the Gods, Culinary Passports, a woodcarvers' show, Bon turns 70, quilt sale and Cool Science all await this weekend in the Colorado Springs area.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Explore the downtown restaurants, brewers and distillers with a Culinary Passport for those things you can usually just read about, off-menu special pairings, cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts. A program to support local businesses. $10 Downtown Passport to try unusual specialties at 18 locations. Tickets and locations: downtowncs.com/culinary

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The First Christian Church Quilters' Quilt Show and Sale is open this weekend with large and small quilts, baby quilts, table runners and gifts. Enter the north door of the church under the blue awning, 16 E. Platte Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. firstchristiancos.org/upcoming-events.html

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Carvers and woodworkers will show their work and demonstrate how it's done at the Pikes Peak Whittlers Annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show, at the Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Some excellent and very original gift ideas here, say organizers. Admission $3, seniors and military $2, children 12 free with adults, Scouts in uniform free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/pikespeakwhittlers

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The popular Slavic Fest returns to Calhan. Traditional Slavic and Czech meals, $15. A bake sale, music, dancing and games for the children. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. holydormition.net/slavic-fest

NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID.