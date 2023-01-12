FRIDAY
Roll those dice! Friday is Bunco night at Bear Creek Nature Center. Lots of fun as players and teams try for those three in a rows. The family party is for ages 13 and older and starts at 5 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. $8. Pre-register at ElPasoCountyNatureCenters.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It’s “All That Jazz” and has been for 25 years. ”Chicago” comes to Pikes Peak Center this weekend. The show has won a Tony, an Olivier and a Grammy, and all that dancing will shake the venue. Limited seats are available. Shows 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. axs.com/series/15871/chicago-pikes-peak- center-tickets
SATURDAY
With 70 vendors, the long-running Pikes Peak Sports Card Show features some of just about everything for collectors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Norris Penrose Event Center. Free admission. Questions to pikespeaksportscards@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
You’re invited to breakfast at the 26th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival. Part of the fun is choosing from what’s billed as the most toppings anywhere in the world, with 75 in all. From 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, breakfast, activities including face painting and, to keep you extra healthy, a flu shot clinic. Site is Pioneer Elementary School, (101 E. Baseline Road), with free shuttle from Flatirons Community Church, 350 S. Boulder Road. $9 for adults, $7 for ages 3-12 and 60 and older. lafayettecolorado.com/special-events
SUNDAY
Q-mmunity Love, an entertainment and fundraising tribute to benefit Club Q Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project, is 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Guest bartenders, local breweries, a DJ drag show and more, bringing together all parts of the community in support. Tickets $25-35, tinyurl.com/mr3nndkk.
MONDAY
Guardians of Palmer Park move their January service workday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and it’s open to volunteers 9 a.m. Monday at the park’s Maizeland lot. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Sign up for any project: Dog waste cleanup: https://cerv.is/0132gaVqRwp; Trash cleanup: https://cerv.is/0132gadP3Xg;Trail work: https://cerv.is/0132ggbGSqX. More at Facebook Trails and Open Space Coalition.