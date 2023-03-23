THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A Spring Break special at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, $14.95, $9.95 for youngsters. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission online with promo code "Springbreak" through April 2. tickets.usopm.org

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

See what's new for travel at the Colorado RV Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Free admission. coloradospringseventcenter.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Major ideas for homes and yards at the Denver Home Show and an opportunity to meet Denver's Rico León, host of HGTV’s “Rico to the Rescue.” Learn floral arrangements at workshops by Sogetsu Ikebana Flower Display. Special Hero Days for first responders, teachers, military and veterans. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets $10 online, $12 at the show. Senior discounts. Children 12 and under free. denverhomeshow.com

SATURDAY

Ride on, maybe on something new or different after the big Bike Swap. Sponsors and sellers ready to wheel and deal with happy bike folks at SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive. Criterium Bike Shop staff will be there, too. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For the seventh year a benefit for Kids on Bikes. tinyurl.com/yc23jcu4

SATURDAY

Go Western at the Boots and Hats Party night, with money raised for the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival. Hip Hop and Two-Step starting at 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. DJ Macadoe Pressplaydoe. $25 admission. Food and drink available.

SATURDAY

It's Springing Back to Life outdoors and you can check it out from 10 a.m. to noon at Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Flowers and trees are budding, birds are returning and babies are arriving. Prepaid registration required, $5 per person. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers

SATURDAY

Annual Collaboration Fest time for brewers and beer lovers, sponsored by Colorado Brewers Guild, 2-6 p.m. at The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd. Guild and independent brewers offer one-of-a-kind beers. General admission $65 plus fees, early access $85 plus fees. collaborationbeerfest.com

SUNDAY

Ball Arena was packed with March Madness basketball fans last week and Sunday it changes to WWE: Road To Wrestlemania. Expected are Bianca Belair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

A Platte Avenue Block Party Spring Market with more than 50 vendors is open to the community outside Black Sheep and Vultures, 2100 and 2106 E. Platte Ave. from 1 to 5 p.m.