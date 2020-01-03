Television in 2019 was incredible! With almost 500 scripted original series across broadcast, cable and streaming sources, there was something for every TV viewer last year.
Of course, that doesn’t mean 2019 was the best year for television. The TV landscape is deluged with so many options that many quality programs are getting lost. The industry is also in a period of transition. Viewers, networks and distribution partners are all impacted by stacking (making full seasons available to stream), an inaccurate ratings system and the growing struggle for power between content providers and cable companies. These are just a few issues the industry is dealing with.
While those problems might be resolved over time, my hopes for 2020 involve ways to improve television in the immediate future. Some of what I’m looking for is wishful thinking, but a person should be able to dream as a new year begins. Here’s what I’m hoping happens in the world of TV in 2020.
Thursday NFL games are over. There’s little chance of this happening, but NFL TV coverage is at a saturation point, leading to an overall downward trend in ratings. Two days of pro football a week is just the right amount.
Jon Hamm in an ’80s reboot. Hamm, who hasn’t acted in a series since “Mad Men” ended its run five years ago, probably isn’t hurting for cash, but I’d like to see him in a new series anyway. Since reboots are trending, how about a new “Miami Vice” reboot with Hamm as Sonny Crockett? Ratings gold.
Networks take more risks with comedies. The best place to find truly innovative comedies are on a cable network like FX or TBS or a premium service like HBO. While there are a few boundary-pushing network sitcoms, they’re the exception, not the rule.
“Survivor” gets a spinoff. Even after 19 years and 39 seasons, “Survivor” is still going strong. So why not turn the web-only “Ponderosa” series into a half-hour show? Or better yet, turn the casting process into its own separate program before a new “Survivor” season begins. Call it “Survivor: Before the Beach” or “Survivor: Fight for the Buff” or “Survivor: Jeff Probst Chooses Blue Shirts” or something like that. If CBS doesn’t have room for it in prime time, they can put it on CBS All Access.
Networks give niche programs a fighting chance. “Firefly,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “My So-Called Life,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County, Jr.,” “Almost Human” (something I’ll never forgive Fox for) and “Limitless” (something I’ll never forgive CBS for) were all unique series that only lasted one season. Networks need to give creative programs more time to find an audience.
New sports series emerge. Aside from the solid “Pitch” (which Fox canceled after one season) and HBO’s enjoyable comedy “Ballers” (which finished its run last year), finding a good scripted sports series is hard. This should be remedied. A program centered on football makes sense, but since reboots are en vogue why not revamp an older property?
My vote goes to “Jerry Maguire,” which hasn’t been touched since it came out in 1996. It has plenty of great characters and a network could take it a number of directions. Recast it completely with the show starting from the ending of the movie. Or set it in the present, making Jerry the head of a successful agency and have the action focus on his staff and current pro athletes.
Finally a good TV show about teachers. I know a lot of teachers, but there has yet to be a series that delves into the humor or drama of this occupation particularly well. Most recent shows poorly parody the profession. And while memorable teachers have been portrayed before, they’ve either been side characters to student leads (Mr. Schuester in “Glee,” Lydia Grant in “Fame”), one-off characters (Mr. Bergstrom on “The Simpsons”) or just hilarious lunatics (Mr. Garrison from “South Park” and Mr. Garvey on “Key & Peele”).
Considering everyone has been in a classroom but hasn’t necessarily had any meaningful interactions with many other white-collar jobs that have been on TV for decades (lawyers, doctors, police officers), a smart and thoughtful series about teachers makes a lot of sense.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.