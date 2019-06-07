DENVER — All public parking at Broncos Stadium at Mile High is sold out ahead of Saturday night's Garth Brooks concert, which is expected to draw more than 80,000 fans.
It will be the biggest ticketed event in the stadium’s history, according to Denver Public Works. The organization is encouraging fans to plan ahead and consider other transportation options to get to the highly anticipated event.
Among the suggested options: 1) utilize transit. The stadium is easily accessible by light rail or bus. RTD will be adding extra train cars to their regularly scheduled light rail service near the stadium and providing extra trains on the C and E lines; 2) carpool; 3) ride a bike; 4) paid parking at off-site locations; 5) nearby on-street parking.